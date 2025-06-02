Ariel Lassiter Called up to Costa Rican Men's National Team for World Cup Qualifiers and Gold Cup in June
June 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers winger Ariel Lassiter has been called into the Costa Rican Men's National Team for a pair of 2026 World Cup qualifying matches and the 2025 Gold Cup tournament in the June FIFA international period, the Costa Rican Football Federation announced.
For the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, Costa Rica will play matches against Bahamas on June 7 at Wildey Turf in Bridgetown, Barbados and then Trinidad and Tobago on June 10 at the National Stadium of Costa Rica in San José, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica will then compete in the Gold Cup tournament, where they are set to face Suriname (June 15), the Dominican Republic (June 18) and Mexico (June 22) in Group A.
Lassiter has made 29 appearances (17 starts) for the Costa Rican Men's National Team, registering two goals and three assists with the senior team. Notably, Lassiter tallied an assist for Costa Rica in his most recent international appearance against Belize on November 21, 2024. The winger made his senior team debut on March 23, 2019, against Guatemala, logging 27 minutes.
WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE
Costa Rica vs. Bahamas
(2026 World Cup Qualifier) June 7
4 p.m. (Pacific) Ariel Lassiter
(Costa Rica) Wildey Turf - Bridgetown, Barbados
Costa Rica vs. Trinidad & Tobago
(2026 World Cup Qualifier) June 10
6 p.m. (Pacific) Ariel Lassiter
(Costa Rica) National Stadium of Costa Rica - San José, Costa Rica
Costa Rica vs Suriname
(2025 Gold Cup) June 15
8 p.m. (Pacific) Ariel Lassiter
(Costa Rica) Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego, California
Costa Rica vs Dominican Republic
(2025 Gold Cup) June 18
4 p.m. (Pacific) Ariel Lassiter
(Costa Rica) AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas
Costa Rica vs Mexico
(2025 Gold Cup) June 22
7 p.m. (Pacific) Ariel Lassiter
(Costa Rica) Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada
Major League Soccer Stories from June 2, 2025
- San Diego FC Weekly - San Diego FC
- Ariel Lassiter Called up to Costa Rican Men's National Team for World Cup Qualifiers and Gold Cup in June - Portland Timbers
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
- Dial In: All You Need to Know About FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Inter Miami CF
- Lionel Messi Named MLS Player of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Ten Minnesota United Players Called up for International Duty - Minnesota United FC
- Chicago Fire FC Announces Updates to the Club's Remaining Home Schedule - Chicago Fire FC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- Forward Hugo Cuypers Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 17 - Chicago Fire FC
- Head Coach Mascherano and Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Seven Columbus Crew Players Called up for June FIFA International Window - Columbus Crew SC
- Charlotte FC and the Laundry Project Support Patrons of Local Laundromats - Charlotte FC
- Inter Miami CF's Noah Allen Wins 2025 Champions Cup Young Player Award - Inter Miami CF
- Next Phase of New York City Soccer Initiative Launches with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Alongside Mayor Eric Adams to Celebrate Opening of First of 26 New Mini Soccer Pitches - New York City FC
- Los Angeles Football Club Announces Lukas Grether as Managing Director International - Los Angeles FC
- Twelve Atlanta United Players Receive National Team Call-Ups for June FIFA Window - Atlanta United FC
- Revolution Forward Leo Campana Called up to Ecuador National Team - New England Revolution
- Five Inter Miami CF Players to Represent Their Countries in the Upcoming FIFA Window - Inter Miami CF
- Sports Illustrated Stadium to Host Inaugural Concert Series this October with Country Superstar Jason Aldean, Hip-Hop Icon Ludacris and More over Two-Consecutive Nights - New York Red Bulls
- Four FC Cincinnati Players Called up During June FIFA International Window - FC Cincinnati
- 'Caps fall in Mexico City - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Ariel Lassiter Called up to Costa Rican Men's National Team for World Cup Qualifiers and Gold Cup in June
- Antony, Jimer Fory Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 16
- Timbers Waive Defender Miguel Araujo
- Timbers Earn 2-1 Comeback Win over Colorado Rapids at Providence Park
- Timbers Drop 1-0 Result to Orlando City SC on the Road