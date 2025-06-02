Ariel Lassiter Called up to Costa Rican Men's National Team for World Cup Qualifiers and Gold Cup in June

June 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers winger Ariel Lassiter has been called into the Costa Rican Men's National Team for a pair of 2026 World Cup qualifying matches and the 2025 Gold Cup tournament in the June FIFA international period, the Costa Rican Football Federation announced.

For the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, Costa Rica will play matches against Bahamas on June 7 at Wildey Turf in Bridgetown, Barbados and then Trinidad and Tobago on June 10 at the National Stadium of Costa Rica in San José, Costa Rica.

Costa Rica will then compete in the Gold Cup tournament, where they are set to face Suriname (June 15), the Dominican Republic (June 18) and Mexico (June 22) in Group A.

Lassiter has made 29 appearances (17 starts) for the Costa Rican Men's National Team, registering two goals and three assists with the senior team. Notably, Lassiter tallied an assist for Costa Rica in his most recent international appearance against Belize on November 21, 2024. The winger made his senior team debut on March 23, 2019, against Guatemala, logging 27 minutes.

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE

Costa Rica vs. Bahamas

(2026 World Cup Qualifier) June 7

4 p.m. (Pacific) Ariel Lassiter

(Costa Rica) Wildey Turf - Bridgetown, Barbados

Costa Rica vs. Trinidad & Tobago

(2026 World Cup Qualifier) June 10

6 p.m. (Pacific) Ariel Lassiter

(Costa Rica) National Stadium of Costa Rica - San José, Costa Rica

Costa Rica vs Suriname

(2025 Gold Cup) June 15

8 p.m. (Pacific) Ariel Lassiter

(Costa Rica) Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego, California

Costa Rica vs Dominican Republic

(2025 Gold Cup) June 18

4 p.m. (Pacific) Ariel Lassiter

(Costa Rica) AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas

Costa Rica vs Mexico

(2025 Gold Cup) June 22

7 p.m. (Pacific) Ariel Lassiter

(Costa Rica) Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada







