Los Angeles Football Club Announces Lukas Grether as Managing Director International
June 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) today announced the appointment of Lukas Grether as Managing Director International. In this pivotal role, Grether will spearhead LAFC's global vision, driving the day-to-day management of its international network.
Grether will oversee all international operations, including efforts in South America and Africa, and manage LAFC's investments in Europe, specifically Grasshoppers Zurich and Wacker Innsbruck, alongside Harald Gärtner, LAFC's Managing Director of Europe.
"We are thrilled to welcome Lukas to LAFC," LAFC Chief Business Officer Stacy Johns said. "His extensive experience and deep understanding of both business and team operations will be instrumental in realizing our vision of a fully integrated global network. The new appointment comes on the heels of rapid growth for the network. We feel confident Lukas will be an incredible partner for Harald Gärtner and look forward to their collective impact in market."
Grether brings a wealth of experience in business and global football, having worked at Bain & Company in Zurich and having most recently served as Head of Strategy and Business Development at FC Bayern München where he spent the past 6 years.
"The international network of LAFC presents an incredible opportunity" said Grether. "I am honored to lead this initiative and excited to help the Club achieve its ambitions."
