Carlos Vela Announces Retirement from Professional Football

May 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC legend Carlos Vela announced his official retirement from professional football today after an incredible 19-year career. One of the most decorated players in MLS history and LAFC's all-time leader in games played (152), minutes (11,194), goals (78) and assists (59), Vela won the 2019 MLS MVP in record-breaking fashion, registering the most goals scored in a single season (34) in league history.

Vela, 35, will remain with LAFC as the club's first Black & Gold Ambassador and will be celebrated at BMO Stadium during Noche de Carlos Vela on Sept. 21 vs. Real Salt Lake.

"Helping to build LAFC and winning trophies for the club is a highlight of my career," Vela said. "This club means so much to me and my family, and I am proud of everything we have accomplished together with the great fans of Los Angeles. I am excited to begin this next chapter in my journey here in L.A."

Vela joined LAFC as the first player in club history when he signed as a Designated Player in August 2017 ahead of LAFC's inaugural 2018 season. He made his final appearance for the Black & Gold on Oct. 27, 2024, in a playoff match vs. Vancouver at BMO Stadium.

"From the beginning, Carlos has been more than just a player- he has been the heartbeat, the captain, and the face of LAFC," Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said. "Carlos arrived in Los Angeles with a shared vision of building something truly special, and he delivered on that promise in every way. From unforgettable goals to historic victories, Carlos helped make LAFC what it is today. While his time on the pitch for LAFC has come to a close, we are thrilled to announce that Carlos will continue to be a part of the Black & Gold as an official ambassador for the club. In this new role, he will help us grow the LAFC brand, strengthen our connection with supporters, and continue to inspire the next generation of players."

The Mexican international has reserved his place in LAFC and MLS history with incredible performances throughout his career. A four-time MLS All-Star (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022), and three-time MLS Best XI selection (2018, 2019, 2022), Vela led LAFC to the 2022 MLS Cup, the 2019 and 2022 Supporters' Shields and an MLS-record two appearances in the Concacaf Champions League Final (2020, 2023). He recorded a goal or an assist in seven of the 13 MLS Cup Playoff games in which he appeared.

"On behalf of my fellow owners, I would like to express our gratitude for everything Carlos has done to help launch our club and establish the Black & Gold standard," LAFC Lead Managing Owner Bennett Rosenthal said. "Carlos' leadership on and off the pitch as well as the grace and style his football brought to our fans will forever be ingrained in our hearts and memories. We are excited to have him continue his journey as part of the LAFC family and wish him the best as he continues on in his next chapter."

One of just 13 players in MLS history to record at least 75 goals and 50 assists, Vela is the only player to do it in just six seasons. In 2022 he became the third-fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 goal contributions (goals plus assists) when he accomplished the feat in just 98 games.

Vela helped LAFC enjoy a historic 2023 season, playing in a career-high 34 regular-season matches and appearing in 48 games in all competitions, recording a total of 14 goals and 12 assists.

His record-breaking 2019 MVP season remains one of the best single-season performances in league history, establishing a new MLS record with 34 regular-season goals and 49 total goal contributions. His 1.10 goals per game scoring average in 2019 also remains an MLS record.

The Cancun, Mexico, native was a key contributor to the Mexican National Team, playing in the 2010 and 2018 World Cup, and appearing in 72 total games, scoring 19 goals.

Prior to signing with LAFC in 2017, Vela played in the Spanish top division with Real Sociedad from 2011-2017, making over 200 career appearances in all competitions and scoring 72 goals. He began his career with Arsenal of the English Premier League in 2005 and appeared with Salamanca (Spain - Segunda Division), Osasuna (Spain - La Liga) and West Bromwich Albion (English Premier League) before transferring officially to Real Sociedad in 2012. Vela was the Real Sociedad Player of the Year in 2011-12 and 2013-14.

CARLOS VELA LAFC CAREER HIGHLIGHTS:

MLS Cup Champion: 2022

MLS Supporters' Shield Winner: 2019, 2022

U.S. Open Cup Winner: 2024

MLS Best XI: 2018, 2019, 2022

MLS MVP: 2019

MLS Golden Boot: 2019

MLS All-Star: 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022

Concacaf Champions League Best XI: 2020, 2023

MLS Records:

Most goals by one player in a single season (34, 2019)

Most combined goals and assists by one player in a single season (49, 2019)

Highest goals per game average in a single season (1.10, 2019)

Fastest player to score 20 goals in a single season (20 goals in 21 games, 2019)

Most goals scored by a Mexican player in MLS

Fastest player in MLS history to reach 75+ goals and 50+ assists







