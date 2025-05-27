FC Cincinnati Host Familiar Foe as FC Dallas Come to TQL Stadium

May 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati return home after a three-match road swing looking to continue their undefeated record at TQL Stadium, and host a familiar foe in his return to Cincy while doing it. After a disappointing result on Sunday, FCC have an opportunity to turn the page quickly and right the wrongs of their last defeat as FC Dallas comes to town just 72 hours after their match in Atlanta this past weekend.

With FC Dallas comes former captain of The Orange and Blue, Luciano Acosta, who is set to make his first appearance against his former club after being traded to the Texas-based Western Conference club earlier this season. Acosta, 30, has scored three times for FC Dallas this season but has brought his signature playing style to the club and been a core engine for Dallas' attack, much like how he was for Cincinnati in his time there.

"It feels a little different watching him now on the other side. Just seeing how dangerous he is, how effective he is. Still playing at a high level and play runs through him," FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said Tuesday. "So it'll be a difficult challenge for the group, we know that. I'm sure there'll be some motivated players out there to try to slow him down, just because they know how talented he is and how he can hurt you. So it'll be a group effort. With where he positions himself, it's not the responsibility of one player. So that'll be a good challenge."

With FC Cincinnati looking to continue its home dominance, where they have won all but one league game in the friendly confines of TQL Stadium this season, The Orange and Blue will need to continue their strong performances against Western Conference opponents. Under Pat Noonan, FCC is 14-4-4 when playing against teams in the West, and this season are 2-0-0 in against those squads.

Against FC Dallas

Two of Major League Soccer's 30 clubs have never played a match in Cincinnati - Wednesday's opponent FC Dallas and 2025 expansion side San Diego FC. Wednesday marks Cincinnati's first home game against Dallas and just the third all-time meeting between the clubs. Both prior meetings were played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

Last season, when FC Cincinnati visited Dallas at Toyota Stadium, FCC emerged victorious last season in a 1-0 win at FC Dallas, with Luca Orellano's 47th minute goal proving the difference. Notably, that match was the hottest kickoff in FC Cincinnati's MLS history, kicking off at 95°F in the Texas heat.

FC CINCINNATI NOTES

Strong Against The West - Wednesday marks the third of three consecutive home matches for FC Cincinnati against a Western Conference opponent, the first two of which were both 2-1 wins over Sporting Kansas City (April 26) and Austin FC (May 10). Under Head Coach Pat Noonan, FC Cincinnati are 14-4-4 against Western Conference opponents in MLS Regular Season play.

No Time To Rest - After Sunday's match, FC Cincinnati play three games in seven days for just the third time in the club's MLS history. The current stetch, however, marks just the first time it is three straight MLS matches as part of the schedule instead of cup competitions mixed in.

Last season, the club went 2-0-1 balancing two Champions Cup matches against Cavalier FC of Jamaica surrounding the MLS opener vs Toronto FC. In 2023, the Orange and Blue went 1-1-1, falling to the Columbus Crew on a Sunday before facing Inter Miami for the U.S. Open Cup Semifinals on Wednesday in a dramatic 3-3 scoreline decided by penalties, capped off by an emphatic 3-0 win over New York City FC.

Lucho Returns - FC Cincinnati will face midfielder Luciano 'Lucho' Acosta, the former Orange and Blue captain who was traded to Dallas in February for up to $6 million in a cash-for-player trade.

Lucho spent four seasons in the Queen City (2021-24). Acosta, the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player, departed FC Cincinnati as the club's all-time leader in goals (54) and assists (72). He also donned the captain's armband 133 times for the club.

Han Shot First - In FC Cincinnati's 4-2 loss at Atlanta United FC, despite the loss, the Orange and Blue fired off 28 shots, setting an club record in MLS play. Evander's eight shots equaled Lucho Acosta's MLS club record (June 15, 2024 at San Jose Earthquakes).

SCOUTING FC Dallas (4-6-4, 16 Points, 11th in Western Conference)

A familiar face returns to TQL Stadium for the first time as Luciano Acosta plays his first game against FC Cincinnati after being traded to FC Dallas this off-season. The 2023 MLS MVP, who is also FCC's club leader in goals, assists, and games as captain, joined FC Dallas after a trade for 5 million dollars in the league's new Cash-for-Player trade mechanism. With his new team, Acosta, 30, has started 12 games and scored three goals. However, he added a wonderful goal in what ultimately losing effort in the club's US Open Cup defeat last week to New York Red Bulls.

FC Dallas is under a new Head Coaching tenure this season, with Eric Quill taking over the club this offseason in his first season as an MLS Head Coach. Prior to FC Dallas, Quinn has been an assistant at Columbus Crew and the Head Coach at USL side New Mexico United. His roots do go back to FCD, as from 2019 to 2021, Quill served as Head Coach of North Texas SC, the affiliate club of FC Dallas, where he played in USL League One before converting to MLS NEXT Pro.

Under Quill, FCD have most often utilized a 4-2-3-1 formation with Acosta in the middle of the attack three and DP striker Petar Musa as the forward high. Musa, 27, joined FC Dallas in 2024 and scored 16 goals in his maiden MLS season. This year the Croatian forward has three goals and three assists in league play.

In net, 2024 breakout goalkeeping star Maarten Pas mans the metal for Dallas. Pas was born in the Netherlands but has risen to international fame as the goalkeeper for the Indonesia national team, in addition to being an MLS All-Star in 2024. The keeper has conceded 21 goals in 12 starts this season, making 39 saves as well.

The FC Dallas defense, particularly a player like Osaze Urhoghide, has been highlighted as perhaps an underrated aspect of the team, with several pundits calling Urhoghide one of the best defenders in MLS and a sleeper Defender of the Year candidate. The Dutch defender was brought in for a club-record fee from French side Amiens SC at the beginning of 2025 and has been the anchor of the defense thus far.







