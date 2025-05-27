LIGA MX Matchup Between Club América and Club Deportivo Toluca Confirmed for 10th Edition of Campeón de Campeones at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, July 20

LOS ANGELES - Coming off the 2025 LIGA MX Clausura championship match on Sunday, May 25, LIGA MX, in conjunction with TelevisaUnivision, announced today the official matchup for the 2025 Campeón de Campeones The ultimate Mexican soccer championship will be between Clausura 2025 champion Club Deportivo Toluca and Liga MX Apertura 2024 champion Club América. The two teams are set to face off at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, July 20 (5:30 p.m. PT; Univision, TUDN and ViX), to determine the absolute champion of LIGA MX for the 2025 season.

Toluca defeated Club América 2-0 (2-0 Aggregate) in front of 27,273 fans at Estadio Nemesio Diez on May 25 to clinch the 2025 Clausura. Club América won the 2024 Apertura after defeating C.F. Monterrey 3-2 in aggregate over two legs. For the ninth consecutive occasion, Campeón de Campeones will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the defending MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy in Carson, Calif.

Tickets for the event are on sale now by visiting axs.com and by calling 877-3GALAXY (877-342-5299). Groups of 10+ will also receive $5 off tickets when they call 877-3GALAXY (877-342-5299) to secure their group seats.

The Campeón de Campeones match will broadcast live on Univision, TUDN, as well as streaming on ViX at 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET. Fanaticos can also tune into the TUDN Radio and the TUDN App with authentication to enjoy.

Liga MX and TelevisaUnivision have partnered with AEG Sports and the LA Galaxy for the management of the event. Additional details about the event, including media accreditation for Campeón de Campeones, will be announced at a later date.







