Revolution Visit D.C. United on Wednesday Night

May 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The New England Revolution (5-4-4;19 pts.) continue their three-game road swing with a visit to D.C. United (3-7-5; 14 pts.) on Wednesday night. The midweek match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Audi Field and airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Rachel Wood call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub, or tune into Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

New England's second road match in just eight days will mark the 99th all-time meeting between these two original MLS clubs. On Saturday, the Revolution battled Sporting Kansas City to a 3-3 draw in a back-and-forth match at Children's Mercy Park, with goals from Argentinian forwards Tomás Chancalay and Maxi Urruti, who both opened their 2025 MLS accounts. With Saturday's result, New England stretched its unbeaten streak to seven matches, compiling a 4-0-3 record since April 12.

On the road, the Revolution have logged points in six of eight matches this season, including five straight, compiling a 3-2-3 mark outside of Foxborough. New England's current unbeaten run includes a 3-0-2 road record, with three clean sheets during that span. The Revolution's 12 points on the road this season rank tied for third best in MLS this season, while New England's three road wins are one short of the league lead. The Revs have earned points in five of their eight previous trips to Audi Field with a 4-3-1 record in the building.

Under Head Coach Troy Lesesne, D.C. United enters Wednesday's match after a 2-0 shutout loss to the New York Red Bulls last weekend. The Black-and-Red have recorded just one victory over their last six matches, going 1-3-2 during that span. At home, D.C. United carries a 2-3-3 record this season. Belgian striker Christian Benteke, last season's MLS Golden Boot winner with 23 goals, owns six tallies in 2025, but has missed the last two matches due to injury. In their last match, D.C. turned to second-year American forward Jacob Murrell to lead the line against New York.

New England's attack has found its rhythm during the recent run of results, scoring eight goals in the last four games. Midfielder Carles Gil, who registered an assist in last weekend's draw, has logged nine goal contributions is as many matches (6G, 3A). The three-time MLS All-Star leads the Revolution with six tallies in 2025, and has recorded four goals and six assists in 12 career meetings with D.C. United.

Chancalay will hope to make his second consecutive start after returning to the starting lineup on Saturday, his first time featuring since suffering an injury last May. In the match against Sporting, Chancalay tied his career high with three shots on target, and five attempts overall. The 26-year-old forward has two goals in seven appearances across all competitions since completing his 10-month rehab program.

Chancalay's fellow countryman, Urruti, delivered the late-game heroics off the bench, scoring the crucial 84th-minute equalizer. The veteran striker converted on assists from Luis Diaz and Alhassan Yusuf for his first goal in a Revolution shirt, the 71st of his MLS career. Yusuf, one of New England's midfield engines alongside Matt Polster, continues to get involved in the final third with three goal contributions over the last four matches (1G, 2A). Forward Ignatius Ganago is also in excellent form entering Wednesday night's match, with three assists and one goal over the last six games.

2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #14

New England Revolution at D.C. United

Wednesday, May 28, 2025

7:30 p.m. ET

Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA







