Revolution Back on the Road to Visit Sporting Kansas City

May 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The New England Revolution (5-4-3; 18 pts.) will play three away games in the next eight days, beginning with a visit to Sporting Kansas City (3-8-3; 12 pts.) on Saturday night. The 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Children's Mercy Park airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Clyde Simms call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub, or tune into 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

Saturday's match is New England's second consecutive encounter against a Western Conference opponent, as the Revolution stymied the San Jose Earthquakes, the league's top attacking side, in a 0-0 draw last weekend in Foxborough. The Revolution's shutout performance last Saturday marked the club's fifth clean sheet over the last six matches, and its sixth overall of the 2025 campaign. New England's 10 goals conceded this season are tied with Vancouver Whitecaps FC for the fewest in MLS. Sporting Kansas City also played to a 0-0 draw last weekend against expansion side San Diego FC. At Children's Mercy Park, Sporting Kansas City owns a 2-3-1 record this season.

With last weekend's draw, the Revolution extended their unbeaten streak in league play to six matches dating back to April 12. New England has claimed 14 of 18 possible points during the current run, including a 3-0-1 road record, with five clean sheet performances. Entering this three-game road trip, the Revolution stand as one of the top away teams in MLS this season, as the club's three away victories are just one shy of the league lead. New England has tallied points in five of seven road matches this season, sporting a 3-2-2 record away from Foxborough.

Revolution goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič continues to anchor New England's league-leading defense. The 31-year-old has already matched his career high with six clean sheets this season. The Slovenian international ranks tied for second among MLS goalkeepers in shutouts, just one behind the league lead, while his 80.9 save percentage is best in MLS. Supporting Ivačič in New England's defense are central defenders Brayan Ceballos, Mamadou Fofana, and Tanner Beason, with 20-year-old Ilay Feingold and 17-year-old Homegrown Player Peyton Miller on the outside flanks. Feingold is one of six Revolution players to appear in all 12 games thus far.

On the attacking end, the Revolution continue to follow the lead of three-time MLS All-Star and 2021 MLS MVP Carles Gil. New England's captain has found the scoresheet in six of the last eight games, with a team-best six goals scored and two assists during that span. The Spanish midfielder's heroics this season have produced four game-winning goals, tied for the MLS lead. Newcomer Ignatius Ganago, who has featured in the starting lineup for all 12 games in his debut MLS campaign, has contributed to the attacking efforts with three goal contributions over the last five matches. The 26-year-old will aim to lead the line for New England after forward Leo Campana exited last weekend's match in the 32nd minute due to injury.

In the midfield, veteran Matt Polster continues to provide a steady presence for New England after missing the first three matches of the season due to injury. Since making his return to action, Polster has helped the Revolution regain their rhythm with a 5-2-2 record through his nine games played, all starts. Last week, the 31-year-old signed a new multi-year contract to remain in New England through the 2027 MLS season. Polster is set to suit up for his 150th Revolution start across all competitions this weekend. He is half of a potent midfield duo alongside Nigerian international Alhassan Yusuf, who has found the scoresheet in two of the last three games with one goal and one assist.

After parting ways with longtime Head Coach Peter Vermes on March 31, Sporting Kansas City has tallied a 3-3-2 record over the last eight games under Interim Head Coach Kerry Zavagnin. Dejan Joveljic, a key offseason acquisition who won MLS Cup in 2024 as a member of the LA Galaxy, is pacing the attack with six goals, while Shapi Suleymanov and Manu Garcia have each provided four assists. Goalkeeper John Pulskamp has started all 14 games in net, logging two shutouts over the last four contests.

2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #13

New England Revolution at Sporting Kansas City

Saturday, May 24, 2025

8:30 p.m. ET

Children's Mercy Park (Kansas City, Kan.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA







