Togetherness: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte vs Columbus

May 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC is having a tough run right now. The expectations are high, and they are not living up to them. There is no better way to set the trains back on the track than at home against a top team in the Eastern Conference.

These runs can happen. At some point, the tides will turn. But Charlotte needs to enforce their will right now, this Saturday, and pick up a win at home before heading back on the road for five straight matches. To do so, they must find a way to impose themselves on a Columbus Crew side that sits third in the East with only one loss on the season.

Here are the Ingredients of the Match for Charlotte FC to snag three points at home:

Togetherness

The side has to come together and get on the same page.

The locker room can make all the difference when you're in a slump. Ashley Westwood has said it, Wilfried Zaha has said it, and Dean Smith has said it. The team has to be together and push each other to the levels they want to play at. It's going to take everyone on the roster to get over the hump and they all need to hold each other accountable.

Enforce your own will and put the ball in the net. Together.

Clean It Up

Mistakes are costing results. It's that simple.

No doubt, breaks are not going Charlotte's way. Every match has seemingly had a deflection or bounce that fell the opposing team's way, which led to a goal. But you can't rely on that pattern changing. The only thing you can control is what you do yourself out on the pitch. The mistakes have to get cleaned up, or a side like the Columbus Crew will take full advantage of them. We saw that happen on the road in early May.

So, clean it up. Errant passes, inadequate clearances, and too much space around the 18 all have led to Charlotte giving up a lead or being in a hole. They have to be sharper and on for 90 minutes. It's the only way you can compete with the top sides in the East.

Changes?

In Orlando, we saw Charlotte FC change some things tactically and play in a 3-4-3 formation. Will we see that again?

It allowed Zaha to play more centrally, see the ball more, and ultimately create more chances. It also allowed Orlando to press high in the attack and score two early goals. But that part is fixable. So, could we see that again? Yes. Why? You need to score early at home, particularly against a team like the Crew. If Charlotte can find a way to score in the first 15-20 minutes of the match, build some confidence and momentum, it can set them up for the full 90 minutes. That formation change has looked like the most likely way to do that.

Charlotte needs more volume on the net. If the ball isn't dropping now, use that formation shift to put more numbers in the attack and SHOOT. Zaha's goal from that Orlando match was the perfect example of collecting and quickly letting it rip. Good things happen when you put more on frame. We see the opposing teams do that to Charlotte and get the necessary breaks, now it's time for Charlotte to return the favor.

Get in the attack, let it fly, score early, and then see out the match. It's Charlotte's best chance to turn this thing around.







