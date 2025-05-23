Match Preview Presented by Ticketmaster: San Diego FC Hosts LA Galaxy this Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium

May 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego FC (7-4-3, 24 points) returns to action this Saturday, May 24, for a match against Western Conference rivals LA Galaxy (0-10-4, 4 points) at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. PT with national television coverage on FOX and FOX Deportes and streaming available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Fans can also tune in to local radio coverage in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM  and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.

The Inaugural Rematch

Saturday's match marks the second meeting between the two Southern California clubs this season. SDFC made history in its inaugural MLS match with a 2-0 victory over the reigning MLS Cup champions at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 27. Now, with momentum and home-field advantage, SDFC looks to complete the season sweep over the Galaxy at Snapdragon Stadium.

Unbeaten in May

SDFC enters Matchday 15 unbeaten in its last four matches, compiling a 3-0-1 record in May. The Club is coming off a scoreless draw against Sporting Kansas City last Saturday, a result that secured seven of a possible nine points in the Club's first-ever three-match week. Over its last four matches, San Diego has outscored opponents 9-1 while keeping three clean sheets.

Defensive Dominance

Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos continues to impress in net, earning his sixth clean sheet of the season on Saturday and recording 47 saves in 14 appearances. Alongside defender Christopher McVey, who has played every minute of the season, the duo has helped San Diego record three shutouts in the last four matches and concede just 16 goals on the year.

Offensive Firepower

SDFC remains one of MLS' most dangerous attacking sides in 2025, scoring 25 goals through 14 matches - tied for third-most in the league. The Club is the only team in MLS with two players each tallying double-digit goal contributions this season with Danish winger Anders Dreyer and Mexican international Hirving "Chucky" Lozano having both contributed to an aggregate 12 assists and 10 goals.

Scouting the Galaxy

The LA Galaxy enter Saturday's contest winless through 14 matches (0-10-4), sitting at the bottom of the MLS standings. Despite a 2-2 draw against crosstown rivals LAFC last weekend, the Galaxy remain in search of their first victory of the 2025 season.

Fortress Snapdragon

With a 4-1-3 home record, SDFC has made Snapdragon Stadium a formidable place to play. Saturday's match will be the Club's fourth home fixture of the month and offers fans another opportunity to witness the team's impressive debut campaign in person. Tickets are available now at  www.SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

Fan Fest: Key Activities Ahead of Saturday's Match

SDFC will host a special edition of Fan Fest ahead of Saturday's match against the LA Galaxy, including:

$5 breakfast tacos available from El Tapatio Food Truck

$8 morning mimosas

Live mariachi performance

Family-friendly activities including face painting, crafts, airbrush tattoos, and soccer games

Complimentary haircuts by eight on-site barbers offering SDFC-inspired designs

What's Next

After Saturday's content, SDFC will travel to the Pacific North West midweek to face off against the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday, May 28. Following Wednesday's match, SDFC will conclude its five-game May homestand when the Club hosts Austin FC on Saturday, May 31 at Snapdragon Stadium. That match will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. PT and feature the Club's Summer Kickoff presented by California Bank & Trust.







