Sounders FC Hosts FC Dallas in Saturday Afternoon Clash at Lumen Field

May 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC huddle

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC returns home to take on FC Dallas on Saturday, May 24 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (12:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, SiriusXM FC, El Rey 1360 AM). The Rave Green are coming off a three match road week that saw the club defeat Houston 3-1 on May 10, lose to LAFC 4-0 on May 14 and a 1-1 draw with Portland on May 17.

With the results last week, Seattle currently sits in sixth place in the Western Conference with 20 points (5-4-5). FC Dallas is in 11th place with 16 points (4-5-5), most recently coming off a 2-0 home loss to Houston on May 17.

Sounders FC and Dallas have faced off 46 times in the regular season and playoffs since Seattle joined MLS in 2009, with Seattle leading the series 22-11-13. The Rave Green defeated Dallas 1-0 earlier this year at Toyota Stadium. When the clubs meet on Saturday, Dallas will officially become Seattle's most played opponent in MLS (regular season and playoffs).

Following the matchup against Dallas, Seattle stays to home to host San Diego FC on Wednesday, May 28 (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM) and Minnesota United FC on Sunday, June 1 (Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Joe Malfa & Ricky Lopez-Espin

Talent (Spanish): Jesus Acosta & Nacho Garcia

Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM

National Radio (Simulcast): SiriusXM FC

Talent: Danny Jackson, Brad Evans & Michelle Ludtka

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Kelyn Rowe

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

