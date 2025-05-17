Sounders FC Takes on Rival Portland Timbers Saturday Night at Providence Park

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC concludes its three-match road stretch with a visit to Providence Park to take on archrival Portland Timbers on Saturday, May 17 (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

The Rave Green defeated Houston 3-1 on May 10 before falling 4-0 to LAFC on May 14 in their first two matches of this road swing. With the result against LAFC, Seattle currently sits in sixth place in the Western Conference with 19 points. Portland is in fourth place with 22 points, most recently coming off a 0-0 road draw with Real Salt Lake on May 14.

Sounders FC and the Timbers have faced off 40 times in the regular season since Portland joined MLS in 2011, with the two sides even with a 15-15-10 record. The clubs played to a 1-1-1 mark last year in the regular-season series. Dating back to 1975, Seattle and Portland have met 122 times in all competitions, with Seattle leading the all-time series 57-47-18.

Saturday marks the first 2025 Cascadia Cup fixture for the Rave Green. The regional competition is held every year between Seattle, Portland and Vancouver. Whitecaps FC currently leads the standings with three points, defeating the Timbers 4-1 earlier this year.

Following the matchup against Portland, Seattle returns home to take on FC Dallas for the second time this year on Saturday, May 24 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (12:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Max Bretos & Brian Dunseth

Talent (Spanish): Sergio Ruiz & Walter Roque

National TV (English): FS1

Talent: Josh Appel & Ricky Lopez-Espin

Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM

Talent: Danny Jackson, Brad Evans & Michelle Ludtka

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Pete Fewing

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

