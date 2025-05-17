CF Montréal Crushed by Toronto FC

May 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - As part of MLS Rivalry Week, CF Montréal lost 6-1 to Toronto FC on Saturday afternoon at Stade Saputo.

The Montrealers found themselves down a player after defender Joel Waterman was sent off in the 21st minute.

Forwards Tyrese Spicer (14'), Federico Bernardeschi (30' and 50'), Ola Brynhildsen (33') and Theo Corbeanu (66' and 90'+1) scored for Toronto.

Forward Giacomo Vrioni scored the Bleu-blanc-noir's lone goal in the 64th minute.

CF Montréal will return to action on Tuesday at Hamilton Stadium to take on Forge FC in the first leg of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinals at 7pm EDT (OneSoccer, BPM Sports, TSN 690). The Montrealers will return to Stade Saputo next Saturday to host LAFC at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

GAME NOTES

-Captain Samuel Piette made his 176th MLS start. He tied goalkeeper Evan Bush for the Club record.

-Midfielder Nathan Saliba made his 50th MLS start. He became the 2nd Homegrown field player from the Club's Academy to reach this milestone.

-Goalkeeper Sébastian Breza played his first MLS match at Stade Saputo since September 13, 2022. The match ended a streak of 38 consecutive MLS home games for Jonathan Sirois.

Post-match comments from interim head coach Marco Donadel, Nathan Saliba and Samuel Piette are available HERE.

MARCO DONADEL

"The red card affected the game but we lost 6-1 not 2-1. So we continued to make some mistakes during the management of the 10v11 and it probably happened in the worst game possible."

NATHAN SALIBA

"Yes, we played one player down this afternoon, but I don't think that explains everything. We can't lose our minds and just do anything on the field. We need to stay focused. We got a red card early in the match and we wanted to keep playing, especially at home. This is a team we have already beaten and that we should beat. Bad games can happen, but it's even more heartbreaking this way against your rivals. The season is still young, so it's up to us to turn the page and start performing well again."

SAMUEL PIETTE

"Things did not go our way, and it's definitely not what we wanted. Losing to Toronto hurts, more than losing to any other team in the league. We were in control of the game for the first 14 minutes, applying our game plan to the T. We conceded that first goal not long after the red card, and it certainly changed the game."







