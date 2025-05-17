LAFC Faces Road Test against Archrivals LA Galaxy on Sunday Night Soccer

May 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC travels this Sunday, May 18 for a showdown with the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA at 6 p.m. PT. The match caps off MLS Rivalry Week and will be showcased on Sunday Night Soccer on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA and 980 AM LA Mera Mera.

Major League Soccer announced earlier this week that, starting this weekend, Xfinity customers can enjoy all the action of Sunday Night Soccer on MLS Season Pass for free, with no additional subscriptions required. The weekly matches will be available within the channel guide on Xfinity X1 and the Xfinity Stream app throughout the duration of the season.

The Black & Gold (6W-4L-3D; 21 points), is unbeaten in its last six matches (3-0-3) and is led by Denis Bouanga, who has registered six goals and two assists during that run. The LAFC defense has turned in two shutouts over the club's last three outings.

A win for LAFC would even the all-time regular-season series with the Galaxy at 8-8-5.

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC at LA Galaxy

Kickoff: Sunday, May 18, at 6 p.m. PT

Media Will Call: Media gate opens at 3:30 p.m. PT

Where: Dignity Health Sports Park; Carson, CA

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Apple TV+

Listen: 710 AM ESPN, 980 AM La Mera Mera







