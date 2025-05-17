San Jose runs unbeaten streak in all competitions to five with scoreless draw

May 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release









San Jose Earthquakes battle the New England Revolution

(San Jose Earthquakes) San Jose Earthquakes battle the New England Revolution(San Jose Earthquakes)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The San Jose Earthquakes drew with the New England Revolution 0-0 on Saturday night in Major League Soccer regular-season play at Gillette Stadium in front of 31,078 fans.

Scoreless at intermission, the game opened up in the final 45 minutes and San Jose took the initiative. In the 66th minute, a Paul Marie free kick was almost headed home by Preston Judd but floated just wide of the far post. Two minutes later, Marie took a deep attempt from outside the box that bounced off the crossbar. In the 69th minute, New England forward Ignatius Ganago appeared to put the hosts ahead when he beat the back line and scored, but the flag was up. In minute 77, a Beau Leroux cross from the right wing was headed on by Mark-Anthony Kaye, but Revs goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic cleared it off his line. Neither side could find a go-ahead goal in the waning minutes and would share the points at the final whistle.

The Black and Blue will now return home to take on the Portland Timbers on Tuesday, May 20, in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16. Kickoff from PayPal Park will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network as well as streamed on Paramount+.

GAME NOTES

The Earthquakes move to 20-15-9 all-time vs. the Revolution in MLS regular-season play (71 GF, 55 GA) and 10-9-4 (31 GF, 28 GA) on the road.

The Earthquakes earned a point in New England for the first time since April 19, 2017.

Both teams remained on the upswing. The Quakes are now on a five-game unbeaten streak in all competitions (3-0-2) while the Revs have gone 5-0-2 in their last seven in all competitions.

In a battle of wills, the Quakes entered the match as the highest scoring team in MLS with 29 goals, while the Revs are tied for the league lead in fewest goals conceded with 10. The Quakes continue to lead all MLS with 29 team goals. They are also tops in expected goals (30.24).

The ties between these two rosters and coaching staffs are many. First-year Earthquakes Head Coach and Sporting Director Bruce Arena served in the same capacity for New England from 2019-23, winning the Supporters' Shield in 2021. Three of his four assistant coaches were all Revolution stars during their playing careers: Steve Ralston (2002-09, 2010), Shalrie Joseph (2003-12, 2014) and Adin Brown (2002-04).

As for the Quakes' current roster, Arena has brought in seven players who previously represented the Revs at one point in their careers: Noel Buck (2022-25), Earl Edwards Jr. (2021-24), Ian Harkes (2023-24), DeJuan Jones (2019-24), Mark-Anthony Kaye (2023-24), Nick Lima (2024) and Dave Romney (2023-24). Also, the Quakes' second of two first-round selections in this year's MLS SuperDraft, Reid Roberts, was acquired after San Jose traded New England for the fifth overall pick.

On the flip side, New England Head Coach Caleb Porter played for San Jose (then known as the Clash) from 1998-99, and on the current roster, former Quakes Jackson Yueill (2017-24) and Tanner Beason (2020-24) now ply their trade with the Revolution.

Cristian Espinoza, who recently made his 200th MLS regular-season appearance for San Jose, did not make the trip to Foxborough. His absence Saturday snapped his consecutive games streak-a club record and the longest active run in MLS-at 122, good for third all-time and second among field players.

MLS ALL-TIME CONSECUTIVE GAMES

183 Luis Robles (2012-18)

141 Chris Klein (2005-09)*

122 Cristian Espinoza (2021-2025)*

113 David Ousted (2013-16)

112 Kevin Hartman (2006-09)

*field players

Daniel, tied for fifth among MLS goalkeepers in goalkeeper saves (48) to Charlotte's Kristijan Kahlina (54), came off at halftime for Earl Edwards Jr. after incurring a lower body injury.

Daniel and Earl Edwards Jr. combined for the team's third clean sheet of the season.

New England Revolution 0 - 0 San Jose Earthquakes

Saturday, May 17, 2025 - Gillette Stadium; Foxborough, Mass.

Weather: 65°F Mostly Sunny

Attendance: 31,078

Man of the Match Presented by Northern California Honda Dealers: Daniel Munie

*all stats unofficial

Match Officials:

Referee: Ricardo Montero Araya

AR1: Lyes Arfa

AR2: Gianni Facchini

4th Official: Jorge Gonzalez

VAR: John Krill

AVAR: Atahan Yaya

Scoring Summary:

N/A

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Brayan Ceballos (caution) 31'

SJ - Max Floriani (caution) 36'

NE - Tanner Beason (caution) 65'

SJ - Beau Leroux (caution) 78'

SJ - Nick Lima (caution) 82'

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION: Aljaz Ivacic (GK); Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos, Tanner Beason (Tomas Chancalay 84'); Matthew Polster, Carles Gil, Ilay Feingold (Brandon Bye 76'), Peyton Miller, Alhassan Yusuf; Leo Campana (Luis Díaz 32'), Ignatius Ganago (Maxi Urruti 76').

Substitutes not used: Alex Bono (GK), Andrew Farrell, Keegan Hughes, Wyatt Omsberg, Jackson Yueill.

POSS.: 55.6%; SHOTS: 11; SOG: 2; CORNERS: 5; OFFSIDES: 7; SAVES: 1; FOULS: 16; xG: 0.4

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel (GK) (Earl Edwards Jr. 46'); Daniel Munie, Reid Roberts, Max Floriani; Jamar Ricketts (DeJuan Jones 59'), Mark-Anthony Kaye, Nick Fernandez (Beau Leroux 59'), Nick Lima; Amahl Pellegrino (C) (Ousseni Bouda 59'), Paul Marie (Josef Martínez 86'), Preston Judd.

Substitutes not used: Ian Harkes, Benji Kikanović, Hernán López, Dave Romney.

POSS.: 44.4%; SHOTS: 14; SOG: 1; CORNERS: 3; OFFSIDES: 0; SAVES: 2; FOULS: 16; xG: 0.5

EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH BRUCE ARENA

On returning to New England, where he coached from 2019-23:

"The fans were very supportive of me when I was here and I'm very honored by that. I love the players that were here-the people in the city of Boston were great to me when I was here. It was nice to see some people the last couple of days that said hello. That was great."

On Nick Fernandez's MLS debut tonight:

"Nick did a good job. It was his debut in MLS. He's been out for probably over two months with a hamstring [injury], so we got him back. He had a couple of [MLS NEXT Pro] games, and he did a pretty solid job tonight. We knew he was going to run out of gas at some point and with the injury that we had with a couple of our players in the previous game, we needed to use him. He did a good job. We had a bunch of guys that played their first game tonight and did very well for us. I'm really pleased with the team."

On facing his former player, Revolution captain Carles Gil:

"I think it's great to see him on the field-see my team play against him, respond to him. I think the world of him. He's a really good person and obviously a really good player. This week, our team got to play against two pretty good No. 10s in [Lionel] Messi and Gil, so it was a challenging week for our team."

On acquiring seven former players from the New England Revolution:

"The reason they're in San Jose is they can help our roster-strengthen our roster. They've all played good roles to date. [Earl] Edwards [Jr.] in the goal. You saw him tonight. He gave us 30 minutes. [Dave] Romney has started every game until tonight. He's one of the guys we had to rest. Mark-Anthony Kaye played. [Ian] Harkes has played a bunch. We just got DeJuan [Jones]. Unfortunately, we lost Noel Buck to an injury in the game against Colorado [Rapids]. The other one is Nick Lima, who I didn't have, he was a free agent and so we got him. They were all contributing-helping our roster, so you saw tonight a number of them played and the others have played considerable minutes for us. They've been a positive contribution to our team."

EARTHQUAKES MIDFIELDER MARK-ANTHONY KAYE

On the team's key to their five-match unbeaten streak in all competitions:

"I think the biggest thing is the team is really tight and guys love playing for each other. We knew maybe it was going to be a tough schedule with so many games. We have a deep team. We have a bunch of guys who are ready to step in. I'm just happy that these last four games have gone so well. It's just showing you that this is a full team effort and guys need to step up. They do their job, so I'm happy for the team tonight."

On facing his former teammates in New England:

"I don't know how many times I've defended Carles Gil 1v1 over the last year and a half. So if I didn't take anything from that time into this game, I would be disappointed with myself. I had an understanding of their tendencies. Obviously, it's a newer team and there's some pieces I never played with but definitely knew what to expect and how to stay in the game. I'm just happy for my teammates. All of us had each other's backs, to get a point. Obviously three points would have been better, but a road point is important for us right now."

On the upcoming Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against the Portland Timbers:

"We have to win. I think we always need to win our home games. Our stadium, our fans, our supporters really give us that advantage. Going into Tuesday, it's a must win game. It's a Cup game. There's no other result that will do it for us. Once that game ends, we'll take care of Saturday [against the Houston Dynamo]."

On roster rotations given the high number of games this month:

"Football is a team sport and guys' numbers get called. It's our job to make sure we perform. I think tonight, everyone who participated in the match did a good job. New England had, I don't know how many games they've been undefeated and winning games at home. They've done really well. We knew it was important to make sure we don't concede anything. We knew we needed to come here and get at least a point, and that's what we did. I also think we could have won the game. We had some chances. I had some chances. The keeper made some good saves-the crossbar stopped us. Overall, it was a good performance and I think it only helps build our chemistry and build the bond of our team as we continue to go forward."

Images from this story







Major League Soccer Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.