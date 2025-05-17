New York Red Bulls Fall 2-0 to NYCFC on Saturday Afternoon
May 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York Red Bulls News Release
New York Red Bulls (5-6-3, 18 pts.) fell to NYCFC (6-5-3, 21 pts.), 2-0, on Saturday afternoon at Citi Field.
New York City opened the scoring in the 13th minute. Defender Justin Haak played a lateral pass to forward Alonso Martinez who took two touches and laced a shot into the top left corner of the net from outside the box.
NYCFC doubled their lead in the 50th minute. Martinez intercepted a pass and played a ball to the penalty spot to midfielder Maxi Moralez. Moralez beat a defender and placed a shot into the back of the net.
Defender Sean Nealis passed Carlos Mendes for second place in franchise history for most MLS appearances made by a defender with 147.
Defender Kyle Duncan became the 10th defender in franchise history to reach 10,000 MLS minutes played.
Defenders Noah Eile and Nealis received their fifth yellow cards of the season and will be suspended for New York's next MLS match against DC United on May 24.
Following Saturday's match, New York will return to Sports Illustrated Stadium on Wednesday, May 22 to face off against FC Dallas in the Round of 16 of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with coverage on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, and New York Red Bulls Radio presented by Sports Illustrated in English via the New York Red Bulls app and NewYorkRedBulls.com.
New York Red Bulls 0, New York City FC 2
2025 MLS Regular Season Match 14
Saturday - 4:30 p.m. ET
Citi Field | Queens, N.Y.
Box Score: https://www.mlssoccer.com/competitions/mls-regular-season/2025/matches/nycvsrbny-05-17-2025/stats
Scoring Summary:
NYC - Alonso Martinez 7 (Haak) 13'
NYC - Maxi Moralez 1 (Martinez) 50'
Misconduct Summary:
NYC - Julian Fernandez (caution, foul) 31'
NY - Noah Eile (caution, foul) 42'
NY - Sean Nealis (caution, foul) 54'
NY - Kyle Duncan (caution, foul) 63'
New York Red Bulls: Carlos Coronel; Raheem Edwards, Noah Eile, Sean Nealis, Kyle Duncan, Felipe Carballo, Peter Stroud (Wiki Carmona, 67'), Dennis Gjengaar (Cameron Harper, 57'), Emil Forsberg © (Julian Hall, 77'), Mohammed Sofo (Wiktor Bogacz, 57'), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
Unused Subs: A.J. Marcucci, Tim Parker, Alexander Hack, Daniel Edelman, Ronald Donkor
TOTAL SHOTS: 11; SHOTS ON GOAL: 1; FOULS: 16; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 2
New York City FC: Matt Freese; Birk Risa (Nico Cavallo, 76'), Thiago Martins ©, Tayvon Gray (Mitja Ilenic, 61'), Justin Haak, Andres Perea (Jonathan Shore, 61'), Maxi Moralez, Julian Fernandez (Agustin Ojeda, 61'), Hannes Wolf (Monsef Bakrar, 76'), Aiden O'Neill, Alonso Martinez
Unused Subs: Tomas Romero, Strahinja Tanasijevic, Maximo Carrizo, Seymour Reid
TOTAL SHOTS: 12; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4; FOULS: 12; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 1
Referee: Allen Chapman
AR1: Cory Richardson
AR2: Kevin Klinger
4th Official: Matt Thompson
VAR: Greg Dopka
AVAR: John Krill
