Timbers Sign T2 Player Gage Guerra to Short-Term Loan Agreement Ahead of Tonight's Match against Seattle Sounders FC

May 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have signed T2 forward Gage Guerra to a short-term loan agreement ahead of the team's Cascadia rivalry match against Seattle Sounders FC tonight, Saturday, May 17. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. (Pacific) at Providence Park. The match will feature a national broadcast on FS1 and FOX Deportes in addition to the MLS Season Pass broadcast on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish, with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Guerra, a 2024 MLS SuperDraft selection out of Louisville, currently leads T2 with four goals in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. He was last called up to the Timbers for their Third Round Open Cup match against Tacoma Defiance on May 6, where he scored on his first professional touch in the 81st minute to help Portland win 3-2.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro or USL) to a maximum of four short-term agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season, totaling a maximum of 16 days. An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season but may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. However, a player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four short-term agreements.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.