Sporting KC Earns Gutsy 0-0 Draw at San Diego FC

May 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting earns gutsy 0-0 draw at San Diego FC to close out three-game road swing.

Sporting picks up back-to-back road results with draw at Snapdragon Stadium;

Goalkeeper John Pulskamp records third shutout of the season;

Sporting racks up almost 5,000 air miles in the space of seven days;

Sporting returns home to face New England next Saturday

2025 MLS Regular Season | Match 14

Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, California

Attendance: 25,233

Weather: 61 degrees and cloudy







