Sporting KC Earns Gutsy 0-0 Draw at San Diego FC
May 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Sporting Kansas City News Release
Sporting earns gutsy 0-0 draw at San Diego FC to close out three-game road swing.
Sporting picks up back-to-back road results with draw at Snapdragon Stadium;
Goalkeeper John Pulskamp records third shutout of the season;
Sporting racks up almost 5,000 air miles in the space of seven days;
Sporting returns home to face New England next Saturday
2025 MLS Regular Season | Match 14
Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, California
Attendance: 25,233
Weather: 61 degrees and cloudy
Sporting KC Earns Gutsy 0-0 Draw at San Diego FC
