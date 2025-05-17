Atlanta United Falls, 1-0, to Philadelphia Union

May 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United's Pedro Amador on the field

ATLANTA - Atlanta United lost 1-0 to the Philadelphia Union Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Both sides opened the match energized and looking for goal. Philadelphia produced the game's opening chance when Bruno Damiani found space inside the box and blasted a shot on frame, but Brad Guzan came up with a diving save, pushing the ball out for a corner with his left glove.

Atlanta's first chance came in the 11th minute. After the ball pinged around the Union penalty area, Miguel Almirón laid the ball off to Brooks Lennon just outside the box where he lifted his shot just over the crossbar.

Pedro Amador nearly handed Atlanta the opening goal in the 17th minute. Alexey Miranchuk led a break and played Lennon down the right side where he delivered a cross into the middle of the box intended for Jamal Thiaré. A Union defender headed it away, but it fell for Amador on the left side where he chested it and volleyed a shot on goal, but goalkeeper Andrew Rick made an acrobatic save to push it away for a corner. Lennon exited the match in the 20th minute due to injury and was replaced by Saba Lobjanidze.

Thiaré had a prime chance to give Atlanta the lead in the 30th minute. Jay Fortune played Amador down left wing where he sent in a cross from near the corner flag to the edge of the six-yard box where Thiaré had a glancing header go inches wide of the right post.

Both sides entered the half scoreless, but Philadelphia took the lead in the 59th minute. After a lengthy video review, Luis Abram was ruled for a hand ball in the box resulting in a penalty for the Union. Substitute Tai Baribo took the spot kick and placed it to the bottom left corner just under the glove of a diving Guzan, who guessed correctly.

Atlanta pushed for the equalizer and almost found it in the 71st minute through Lobjanidze. Latte Lath received the ball on the left wing deep in Union territory and found Amador near the top of the box on the left side. Amador whipped in a cross to the back post which was chested down by Almirón and laid off to Lobjanidze who blasted a low shot, but it was denied by Rick and quickly cleared from danger by a Philadelphia defender.

Latte Lath had a look at goal in the 80th minute when Derrick Williams played a long ball to Almirón in behind Philadelphia's backline and he headed it back to the striker inside the box. Latte Lath made one defender miss and took aim at goal, but his attempt was blocked by a sliding Nathan Harriel.

Atlanta's final chance of the match came in the 98th minute. Fortune delivered an early cross into the box for Latte Lath near the penalty area. Latte Lath took one touch to settle the ball before laying it off for Williams who was 1-on-1 with Rick, but he struck his left-footed shot right at him which he pushed away from goal.

Atlanta United (2-7-5, 11 points) returns to action for a Sunday Night Soccer matchup on May 25 against FC Cincinnati at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:00 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 14-9 Philadelphia

Shots on target: 6-3 Philadelphia

Corner kicks: 6-4 Philadelphia

Fouls Committed: 10-9 Philadelphia

xG: 2.1 - 1.3 Philadelphia

Possession: 63-37 Atlanta

Passing accuracy: 86-72 Atlanta

Scoring

PHI - Tai Baribo (penalty) 59'

Disciplinary

PHI - Alejandro Bedoya 21'

PHI - Bruno Damiani 49'

ATL - Luis Abram 57'

PHI - Kai Wagner 89'

ATL - Edwin Mosquera 90+3'

Notes:

Tristan Muyumba made his 50th MLS Regular Season appearance for the club

Jamal Thiaré made his 50th appearance for the club across all competitions

Attendance: 40,974

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Pedro Amador (Bartosz Slisz - 86')

D: Luis Abram

D: Derrick Williams

D: Matt Edwards

D: Brooks Lennon (Saba Lobjanidze - 20')

M: Jay Fortune

M: Tristan Muyumba (Edwin Mosquera - 67')

M: Alexey Miranchuk

M: Miguel Almirón

F: Jamal Thiaré (Latte Lath - 67')

Substitutes not used:

Josh Cohen

Mateusz Klich

Noah Cobb

Ronald Hernández

Will Reilly

PHILADELPHIA UNION STARTING LINEUP

GK: Andrew Rick

D: Nathan Harriel

D: Kai Wagner

D: Olwethu Makhanya

D: Francis Westfield

M: Jovan Lukic

M: Jesus Bueno (Indiana Vassilev - 71')

M: Alejandro Bedoya (c) (Danley Jean Jacques - 60')

M: Chris Donovan (Tai Baribo - HT)

F: Mikael Uhre (Jakob Glesnes - 90+3')

F: Bruno Damiani (Quinn Sullivan - 60')

Substitutes not used:

Oliver Semmle

Cavan Sullivan

Jeremy Rafanello

Ben Bender

OFFICIALS

Chris Penso (referee), Kali Smith (assistant), Brian Marshall (assistant), Matthew Corrigan (fourth), Younes Marrakchi (VAR), Joshua Patlak (AVAR)

