Nashville SC Extends Home Unbeaten Streak to Six with Scoreless Draw Against D.C. United

May 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club is unbeaten in its last six matches across all competitions (4W-0L-2D) after earning a scoreless draw against D.C. United Saturday night at GEODIS Park. Goalkeeper Joe Willis collected his fourth clean sheet of the season.

The Castle stands strong: Nashville SC is undefeated in its last six matches at GEODIS Park across all competitions (5W-0L-1D), beginning with its 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on April 12. The Boys in Gold have outscored opponents 14-5 during their home unbeaten streak.

Yeah, I just graduated: Defender Chris Applewhite became the first-ever Homegrown player and youngest player in club history to start an MLS match for the Boys in Gold at 17 years and 267 days old. The Nashville SC Academy product graduated high school at Currey Ingram Academy Friday night before making his inaugural MLS start Saturday night.

Joe says no x 500: Willis recorded his 500 th regular season save with Nashville SC (852 career saves) and 53 rd regular season clean sheet for the Boys in Gold (71 career regular season shutouts).

Next up: Nashville SC returns to action Wednesday when it visits Orlando City SC at 6:30 p.m. CT in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16.

Notes:

Nashville SC:

is unbeaten in its last six matches (4W-0L-2D) across all competitions

is unbeaten in its last six matches at GEODIS Park across all competitions (5W-0L-1D)

is 7W-1L-2D across all competitions at GEODIS Park this season (MLS and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup)

has outscored opponents 20-7 at GEODIS Park this season across all competitions

is 4W-2L-3D vs. D.C. United all-time in MLS play (regular season)

is 3W-1L-1D vs. D.C. United all-time at home in MLS play (regular season)

is 65W-56L-60D all-time in MLS play (regular season and playoffs)

is 46W-40L-42D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 43W-45L-49D all-time on weekends in MLS play (regular season and playoffs)

is 14W-2L-10D all-time during May in MLS play (regular season)

had three players record 90+ percent passing accuracy vs. D.C. (Chris Applewhite, 95.8%; Jack Maher, 98.6%, Eddi Tagseth, 90.9%)

Bryan Acosta played an MLS match season-high 45' + added time

Chris Applewhite

became the first-ever Homegrown and youngest player to start an MLS match for Nashville SC

graduated from high school the night before the match

Teal Bunbury made his first MLS start this season

Jack Maher

hit 10,000 regular season minutes played with Nashville SC in the 9th minute and is the only outfield player to play every MLS minute this season

led the match with 98.6% passing accuracy (minimum 60 passes completed)

Hany Mukhtar led the match with five shots and four shots on target

Alex Muyl subbed in at the 84th minute, hitting 10,000 regular season minutes played with Nashville SC at the 90th minute

Eddi Tagseth led all players in distance covered with 7.61 miles

Joe Willis

recorded his 500th career regular season save with Nashville SC, 852 in his career

recorded his 53rd career regular season shoutout with Nashville SC, the 71st of his career

earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors

Box score:

Nashville SC (7W-4L-3D) vs. D.C. United (3W-6L-5D)

May 17, 2025 - GEODIS Park

Final score:

NSH: 0

DC: 0

Scoring summary:

Discipline:

DC: Matti Peltola (Caution) 24'

NSH: Patrick Yazbek (Caution) 30'

DC: Luis Barraza (Caution) 70'

NSH: Sam Surridge (Caution) 80'

Lineups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Josh Bauer (Andy Najar 70'), Chris Applewhite; Gastón Brugman (Alex Muyl 84'), Patrick Yazbek (Bryan Acosta 46'), Hany Mukhtar (C), Eddi Tagseth, Ahmed Qasem (Jacob Shaffelburg 70'); Teal Bunbury (Sam Surridge 46')

Substitutes: Brian Schwake, Jeisson Palacios, Matthew Corcoran, Wyatt Meyer

DC starters: Luis Barraza, Lucas Bartlett (C), Matti Peltola (Boris Enow 58'), Conner Antley (Aaron Herrera 65'), Garrison Tubbs, David Schnegg; Joao Peglow (Randall Leal 58'), Brandon Servania, Jackson Hopkins (Kye Rowles 46'), Rida Zouhir (Hosei Kijima 75'); Jacob Murrell

Substitutes: Joonhong Kim, Jared Stroud, Derek Dodson, Hakim Karamoko

Match officials:

Referee: Sergii Demianchuk

AR1: Corey Rockwell

AR2: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt

4TH: Nabil Bensalah

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Elijio Arreguin

Weather: 79 and passing clouds







Major League Soccer Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.