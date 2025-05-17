Rapids Secure Victory in Rocky Mountain Cup Opener

May 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Djordje Mihailovic scored his sixth goal of the season, marking his ninth goal contribution of 2025 (6g, 3a).

Cole Bassett (4) surpassed Terry Cooke (3) for the most assists against RSL by a member of the Rapids.

Goalkeeper Nicolas Hansen recorded his second MLS start and first win in burgundy.

The Rapids's 1-0 victory opens the 2025 Rocky Mountain Cup rivalry series. Colorado currently holds the Cup after winning the series in 2024.

Final Score

COL - 1

RSL - 0

Starting XI

Nico Hansen, Reggie Cannon, Andreas Maxsø, Chidozie Awaziem, Oliver Larraz, Djordje Mihailovic (Connor Ronan 88'), Josh Atencio, Cole Bassett (Sam Bassett 79'), Darren Yapi (Calvin Harris 88'), Kévin Cabral (Ted Ku-DiPietro 61'), Jackson Travis (Sam Vines 88')

Substitutes

Adam Beaudry, Keegan Rosenberry, Wayne Frederick, Ian Murphy







Major League Soccer Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.