Union extend unbeaten streak to six MLS matches; Claim first place in Eastern Conference

May 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union stretched its unbeaten streak to six MLS matches with a 1-0 victory against Atlanta United FC on Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The win moves the Union into first place in the Eastern Conference with 29 points. After a scoreless first half, forward Tai Baribo converted a 59th minute penalty to lead the Union to a 1-0 win. Homegrown goalkeeper Andrew Rick made three saves to secure his second clean sheet of the MLS season.

The Union will return to Subaru Park to host Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday, May 21 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Paramount+).

Atlanta United FC 0 - Philadelphia Union 1

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)

Saturday, May 17, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Chris Penso

Assistant Referees: Kali Smith, Brian Marshall

Fourth Official: Benjamin Meyer

VAR: Geoff Gamble

AVAR: Tony Obas

Weather: 81 degrees and cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Tai Baribo (PK) 59'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Alejandro Bedoya (caution) 21'

PHI - Bruno Damiani (caution) 49'

ATL - Luis Abram (caution) 58'

PHI - Kai Wagner (caution) 89'

ATL - Edwin Mosquera (caution) 90+3'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andrew Rick; Kai Wagner, Olwethu Makhanya, Nathan Harriel, Frankie Westfield, Alejandro Bedoya (Danley Jean Jacques 60'), Jesus Bueno (Indiana Vassilev 71'), Jovan Lukic, Bruno Damiani (Quinn Sullivan 60'), Chris Donovan (Tai Baribo 46'), Mikael Uhre (Jakob Glesnes 90+3').

Substitutes not used: Oliver Semmle, Ben Bender, Jeremy Rafanello, Cavan Sullivan.

Atlanta United FC: Brad Guzan; Luis Abram, Derrick Williams, Matthew Edwards; Pedro Amador (Bartosz Slisz 86'), Tristan Muyumba (Edwin Mosquera 67'), Jay Fortune, Brooks Lennon (Saba Lobjanidze 20'); Alexey Miranchuk, Jamal Thiaré (Latte Lath 67'), Miguel Almirón.

Substitutes not used: Josh Cohen, Noah Cobb, Ronald Hernández, Mateusz Klich, Will Reilly.

TEAM NOTES

The Union are on their best start to a season through 14 matches with 29 points - the club's previous best was 28 points in 2020. Philadelphia moves into first place in the Eastern Conference.

Tonight's victory marks Philadelphia's first road win against Atlanta in the regular season. The Union won both of its matches against Atlanta this season and is now unbeaten in their last five games against them.

With tonight's win, Philadelphia are unbeaten in their last six MLS matches and secured their sixth clean sheet of the season.

Forward Tai Baribo netted his third goal in the last two matches to extend his league lead to 11 goals this season. Since scoring his first MLS goals on June 19, 2024, Baribo leads the MLS with 20 goals over that span.

Midfielder Alejandro Bedoya made his first start of the 2025 MLS season.

Midfielder Ben Bender made the matchday roster for the first time in his Union career.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.