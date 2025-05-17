FC Dallas Falls to Houston Dynamo FC 2-0

May 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas (4-5-4, 16 points) suffered a 2-0 defeat to Houston Dynamo FC (4-6-4, 16 points) on Saturday night at Toyota Stadium.

COLLODI GETS A START AT HOME

FC Dallas Homegrown goalkeeper Michael Collodi earned his first MLS regular season home start for FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium tonight. The Homegrown made his first team debut in a 1-0 win at Real Salt Lake on March 22.

SELLOUT STREAK CONTINUES

FC Dallas extended its sellout streak to 23 consecutive home matches with an attendance of 11,004. Toyota Stadium is currently undergoing renovations on the east side. For more information, visit NewToyotaStadium.com.

THE TEXAS DERBY

Houston Dynamo FC claimed the 2025 Texas Derby series on goal differential (3-2) following tonight's result. This marks the first time Dallas has lost the regular-season series since 2021. El Capitán, the 18th-century replica cannon that serves as the Texas Derby trophy, will move from Toyota Stadium to Houston's stadium for the 2026 season.

SERIES RECORD

Dallas drops to 16-14-20 all-time in the Texas Derby. This marks Houston's first win at Toyota Stadium since Sept. 24, 2011, and ends a seven-game unbeaten streak overall against the Dynamo for Dallas.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Eric Quill

On the difference between the first game against Houston and tonight's game...

"This game I thought we were in total control of until they scored. I thought we played really well in the first half, got the bigger chances throughout the half. Just reflecting back, the momentum was all on our side in the first half. (Jack) McGlynn is a special player, one that we had to be aware of and we let him get a scoring chance that changed the game. We had to make changes and have fresh legs, and we couldn't find an answer. My takeaway from tonight is there are a lot of positives, but I hate losing. We have to understand that the margins of winning are very tight."

On regrouping with four matches in two weeks...

"There will be no excuses for us. I love our depth and our collective quality. We'll have to use our rotation wisley and guys have to be ready to step in and provide minutes and effort. We'll put our strongest group out on Wednesday for the U.S. Open Cup match in New York. The best thing about tonight is we play (again) quickly, so hopefully guys have short-term memories but take away what went wrong and go out there to perform on Wednesday and then on. We can't accept losing in front of our home fans."

Goalkeeper Michael Collodi

On the match tonight...

"There's a lot of positives that we can take away from the game. I think we're playing our style of game, we were the better team and created a lot of chances. We just weren't able to put those away and a couple of laps of concentration punished us tonight."

On making his home debut...

"It was a great moment getting out here and playing in front of our fans. Just wish we could have done more for our fans. We played how we wanted to for a majority of the game, and then just a couple of laps of concentration, last laps of the focus, laps of quality, just led us to lose the game."

Midfielder Tsiki Ntsabeleng

On tonight's match...

"We created better scoring opportunities. It was just a matter of us taking those opportunities. I think it comes down to that, they took the half chances that they got, we didn't capitalize on our chances, and it's something that we can build on. At least we are creating those chances, we are getting to good spots. It's just about like I said, just taking those chances."

On the Open Cup next week...

"Considering our form in the league, I think the Open Cup is going to help us to get back on track. Hopefully we can get back to winning ways, and get back to winning on the road, because we've been doing quite well away this year, so we are looking to get the win that we need."







