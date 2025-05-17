'Caps Draw in Austin, Extend Unbeaten Run to 12 Matches

May 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

AUSTIN, TX - Vancouver Whitecaps FC earned a point after a 0-0 draw against Austin FC under the blazing heat of the Texas sun at Q2 Stadium to extend their unbeaten streak to 12 matches.

Whitecaps FC started the match defensively sharp, with Édier Ocampo making a smart goal-line clearance to deny Austin an early goal in the opening moments.

After an early Austin push, momentum swung back in 'Caps favour as they began to control the match. Ocampo later went up the other side and nearly found the top corner after a volleyed effort inside the box, but his shot kept rising.

Brandon Vázquez had a great chance to open the scoring after a deflected free-kick found him alone in the box, but he was unable to get his feet sorted to get a proper shot on target.

'Caps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka came up clutch to deny Osman Bukari just before the half-hour mark, after the right winger headed a fierce effort on goal at the back post. The Blue and White kept battling Austin for supremacy throughout the rest of the first half, with both teams going into the break on level terms.

The second half saw Takaoka continue his solid performance as he rebuffed chances from Austin FC early on.

Later in the half, Sam Adekugbe crossed a dangerous ball towards the back post from left side and nearly found Jayden Nelson, but it was cleared before the winger could rush onto the ball. From the following throw-in, Brian White jumped the highest and headed an effort on goal but Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver was able to collect.

Sebastian Berhalter tried his luck a few minutes later, hitting a first-time shot from the edge of the box but flying it into the hands of Stuver.

With less than 10 minutes to go, Takaoka once again showed up to deny Bukari a brilliant chance on the edge of the box, pushing his shot wide of the goal. That would prove to be a key moment as the 'Caps earned a valiant point away from home to keep their undefeated streak going.

Whitecaps FC are back in action as they travel to Winnipeg to face off against Valour FC on Tuesday, May 20 in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the TELUS Canadian Championship. Kickoff from Princess Auto Stadium is set for 5:30 p.m. PT. They then travel to Sandy, Utah to battle Real Salt Lake at 6:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 24 at America First Field.

The 'Caps return home to BC Place on Wednesday, May 28 for a top of the West clash against Minnesota United FC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT. For tickets, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 20,738

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

Statistics

Possession: ATX 46.9% - VAN 53.1%

Shots: ATX 16 - VAN 5

Shots on Goal: ATX 5 - VAN 2

Saves: ATX 2 - VAN 5

Fouls: ATX 16 - VAN 12

Offsides: ATX 1 - VAN 2

Corners: ATX 10 - VAN 2

Cautions

39' - VAN - Édier Ocampo

39' - ATX - Guilherme Biro

68' - ATX - Ilie Sánchez

76' - ATX - Owen Wolff

Austin FC

1.Brad Stuver; 17.Jon Gallagher, 5.Oleksandr Svatok, 4.Brendan Hines-Ike, 29.Guilherme Biro; 33.Owen Wolff (20.Nicolas Dubersarsky 81'), 6.Ilie Sánchez, 14.Besard Sabovic; 11.Osman Bukari, 9.Brandon Vázquez (7.Jáder Obrian 81'), 10.Myrto Uzuni (19.C.J. Fodrey 90')

Substitutes not used

30.Stefan Cleveland, 2.Riley Thomas, 18.Julio Cascante, 21.Diego Rubio, 23.Žan Kolmanič, 32.Micah Burton

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo (2.Mathías Laborda HT), 33.Tristan Blackmon, 4.Ranko Veselinović ©, 28.Tate Johnson (3.Sam Adekugbe HT); 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 20.Andrés Cubas, 45.Pedro Vite (13.Ralph Priso 66'); 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (7.Jayden Nelson 66'), 24.Brian White, 22.Ali Ahmed

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 12.Belal Halbouni, 19.Damir Kreilach, 27.Giuseppe Bovalina, 59.Jeevan Badwal

