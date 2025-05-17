Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Give up Four Goals in Loss to Chicago

May 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Not the result you want to see at home.

Chicago hung four goals on The Crown in their return home after four matches on the road. It was a rough night for the Black & Blue. The first of Chicago's goals was a solid hit from Jonathan Bamba that looked to take an ever-so-slight deflection of Adilson Malanda's head, spinning the ball in a different direction past Kristijan Kahlina. 1-0 just before HT, with not many chances the other way for the Crown.

Chicago scored two more in a span of four minutes in the 60th and 64th minutes. Both goals were clean hits from Brian Gutiérrez and Philip Zinckernagel to put the Fire up by three.

Charlotte showed some fight after going down, as Patrick Agyemang combined with Eryk Williamson and put away his third goal of the season in the 70th minute.

Immediately after the goal, Pep Biel had two chances to close the gap to 3-2, and it would have been game on. Instead, a questionable no-call in the attacking third on Kerwin Vargas turned into a penalty on the other side of the field. Vargas was impeded and taken out while on the ball, but no call. On the other side, a very, shall we say, minimal touch on Andrew Gutman sees him fall in the box. Penalty. 4-1.

Was that going to change the entire outcome of the match? Maybe, maybe not. But it put a dour stamp on the night-another disappointing result for Charlotte to make it five straight losses.

Dean Smith will be unhappy with his side's performance at home. They must find a way to turn it around fast with the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday in D.C. and the Columbus Crew at home next weekend. After that, Charlotte is on the road again for the entire month of June.

