D.C. United Draws 0-0 with Nashville SC on the Road
May 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
GEODIS Park - Nashville, Tenn.
Player Notes
Luis Barraza recorded his second shutout of the season; he recorded five saves.
Midfielder João Peglow returned to the starting eleven for the first time since April 19, 2025.
Jackson Hopkins made his first start since June 1, 2024, against Toronto FC and completed 45 minutes.
Rida Zouhir made his first start for the Black-and-Red and completed 75 minutes.
Defender David Schnegg made his 14th consecutive appearance for the Black-and-Red; he is the only player to have played in each match this season.
Midfielder Randall Leal came on as a 57th-minute substitute to face his former club who he played for from 2020 to 2024.
#NSHvDC
The Black-and-Red are 2-4-3 against Nashville all-time in regular season matchups.
D.C. United have a 1-1-1 record at GEODIS Park in regular season matchups.
Match Notes
The Black-and-Red recorded its second consecutive clean sheet.
D.C. United are 1-4-2 on the road in 2025.
Nashville SC Lineup: Joe Willis, Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Josh Bauer (Andy Najar 70'), Christopher Applewhite, Gaston Brugman, Patrick Yazbek (Bryan Acosta HT), Hany Mukhtar (C), Edvard Tagseth, Ahmed Qasem (Jacob Shaffelburg 70'), Teal Bunbury (Sam Surridge HT)
Unused Substitutes: Jeisson Palacios, Matthew Corcoran, Alex Muyl, Wyatt Meyer, Brian Schwake
Head Coach: B.J. Callahan
D.C. United Lineup: Luis Barraza, David Schnegg, Lucas Bartlett (C), Garrison Tubbs, Conner Antley (Aaron Herrera 65'), Brandon Servania, Matti Peltola (Boris Enow 57'), Jackson Hopkins (Kye Rowles HT), João Peglow (Randall Leal 57'), Rida Zouhir (Hosei Kijima 75'), Jacob Murrell
Unused Substitutes: Kim Joon Hong, Jared Stroud, Derek Dodson, Hakim Karamoko
Head Coach: Troy Lesesne
--- www.dcunited.com ---
Major League Soccer Stories from May 17, 2025
- Nashville SC Extends Home Unbeaten Streak to Six with Scoreless Draw Against D.C. United - Nashville SC
- Revolution Duel San Jose Earthquakes to 0-0 Draw - New England Revolution
- D.C. United Draws 0-0 with Nashville SC on the Road - D.C. United
- Minnesota United Sweep St. Louis City SC in 3-0 Shutout - Minnesota United FC
- Rapids Secure Victory in Rocky Mountain Cup Opener - Colorado Rapids
- Columbus Crew Draws FC Cincinnati, 1-1 - Columbus Crew SC
- Atlanta United Falls, 1-0, to Philadelphia Union - Atlanta United FC
- 'Caps Draw in Austin, Extend Unbeaten Run to 12 Matches - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Chicago Fire FC Kicks off Road Trip with 4-1 Victory at Charlotte FC - Chicago Fire FC
- San Jose runs unbeaten streak in all competitions to five with scoreless draw - San Jose Earthquakes
- Hell Is Real Derby Ends in Draw - FC Cincinnati
- Union extend unbeaten streak to six MLS matches; Claim first place in Eastern Conference - Philadelphia Union
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Give up Four Goals in Loss to Chicago - Charlotte FC
- New York Red Bulls Fall 2-0 to NYCFC on Saturday Afternoon - New York Red Bulls
- New York City FC Takes Hudson River Derby, 2-0 - New York City FC
- CF Montréal Crushed by Toronto FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- CF Montréal (1) - Toronto FC (6) Postgame summary - Toronto FC
- Sounders FC Takes on Rival Portland Timbers Saturday Night at Providence Park - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC Faces Road Test against Archrivals LA Galaxy on Sunday Night Soccer - Los Angeles FC
- Earthquakes Face New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium Today at 4:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Timbers Sign T2 Player Gage Guerra to Short-Term Loan Agreement Ahead of Tonight's Match against Seattle Sounders FC - Portland Timbers
- Preview: Hell Is Real Ignites Rivalry Week as FC Cincinnati Take on Columbus Crew - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. United Stories
- D.C. United Draws 0-0 with Nashville SC on the Road
- D.C. United Tie 0-0 with New York City FC at Audi Field
- D.C. United Lose 2-0 to Toronto FC on the Road
- D.C. United Set to Host the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 against Charlotte FC at Audi Field on May 21
- D.C. United Win 2-0 against the Charleston Battery at Audi Field