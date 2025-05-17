D.C. United Draws 0-0 with Nashville SC on the Road

May 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







GEODIS Park - Nashville, Tenn.

Player Notes

Luis Barraza recorded his second shutout of the season; he recorded five saves.

Midfielder João Peglow returned to the starting eleven for the first time since April 19, 2025.

Jackson Hopkins made his first start since June 1, 2024, against Toronto FC and completed 45 minutes.

Rida Zouhir made his first start for the Black-and-Red and completed 75 minutes.

Defender David Schnegg made his 14th consecutive appearance for the Black-and-Red; he is the only player to have played in each match this season.

Midfielder Randall Leal came on as a 57th-minute substitute to face his former club who he played for from 2020 to 2024.

The Black-and-Red are 2-4-3 against Nashville all-time in regular season matchups.

D.C. United have a 1-1-1 record at GEODIS Park in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

The Black-and-Red recorded its second consecutive clean sheet.

D.C. United are 1-4-2 on the road in 2025.

Nashville SC Lineup: Joe Willis, Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Josh Bauer (Andy Najar 70'), Christopher Applewhite, Gaston Brugman, Patrick Yazbek (Bryan Acosta HT), Hany Mukhtar (C), Edvard Tagseth, Ahmed Qasem (Jacob Shaffelburg 70'), Teal Bunbury (Sam Surridge HT)

Unused Substitutes: Jeisson Palacios, Matthew Corcoran, Alex Muyl, Wyatt Meyer, Brian Schwake

Head Coach: B.J. Callahan

D.C. United Lineup: Luis Barraza, David Schnegg, Lucas Bartlett (C), Garrison Tubbs, Conner Antley (Aaron Herrera 65'), Brandon Servania, Matti Peltola (Boris Enow 57'), Jackson Hopkins (Kye Rowles HT), João Peglow (Randall Leal 57'), Rida Zouhir (Hosei Kijima 75'), Jacob Murrell

Unused Substitutes: Kim Joon Hong, Jared Stroud, Derek Dodson, Hakim Karamoko

Head Coach: Troy Lesesne

