Preview: Hell Is Real Ignites Rivalry Week as FC Cincinnati Take on Columbus Crew

May 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The fiercest rivalry in MLS will have its newest chapter written this weekend as FC Cincinnati makes the 90-minute drive north to Columbus for the first playing of the Hell is Real derby in 2025.

The matchup that pits the nearest neighbors in MLS against each other for an in-state duel dates back to the club's days in USL. While the matchups have always been fierce, the first playing, the said USL side FC Cincinnati, upset the Columbus Crew of the MLS in the 2017 US Open Cup. The matchups of late have seen the top teams in MLS face off.

Since the start of 2023, there have been no two better sides in all of Major League Soccer as FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew rank first and second in points earned over that time. The two sides continue to clash in matches that could define the overall table.

"In this particular case, it's always about informing new players to what the rivalry looks like and means," FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said of how he prepares his team for this game. "We have some new faces that need to be educated on it and really just understanding they might not feel the rivalry the same way some of their teammates do. It's always about the fans and the club, it feels different, it means something. So it's our job to let them know about that."

"This game is always one that we play knowing fully that we play for history, for culture, for what the team stands for. So being first and second doesn't really change anything, because even if it's not, we're still going to go there being 120% ready to fight, ready to give our all," FC Cincinnati midfielder Obinna Nwobodo said on Thursday. It was announced earlier this week that Nwobodo and the club had come to an agreement to extend his contract through the 2027 season with an option for 2028.

"We know what it means," Nwobodo continued. "So it doesn't matter which position we are in right now, because we take every (Columbus game) with the same mentality."

The Hell is Real derby match brings all eyes onto FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew as the match will be a featured nationally broadcast game on FS1 and Fox Deportes. The rivalry, while already heated, is made more so by the quality of the sides. But what stands out on the field for Head Coach Pat Noonan is the mutual respect both teams have for each other, making for an even more competitive game.

"I think the fact that both clubs have been successful over the last couple of years helps. I think it's two good teams that have a mutual respect for each other. I think, at times, you can see a real hatred in rivalries. But when you watch how this game played out in the past couple of years, I think there's a good intensity, but not a reckless intensity," Noonan explained. "Good play on the field, and certainly they have a very strong team, and they can control the ball in a way that moves teams around and makes you have to defend for longer stretches."

History of Hell is Real

Saturday will be the 14th MLS Regular season battle - and the 16th including the 2023

Eastern Conference Final and the 2017 U.S. Open Cup Fourth Round - between Ohio rivals

FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew.

Cincinnati look to make it two-straight wins in the Ohio capital following last season's 2-1 win at Lower.com Field. Since joining MLS, FC Cincinnati's record against Columbus Crew is 3-5-4.

FC CINCINNATI NOTES

Fast Start - FC Cincinnati Designated Players Evander (15 appearances) and

Kévin Denkey (16 appearances) have scored Nine goals apiece into their debut seasons for the club. The two should become the fastest two players in club history to score 10 goals - The current fewest games to reach 10 goals was Luca Orellano, where he scored his 10th goal last season in his 35th match for the club.

Road Warriors - After FC Cincinnati tied the MLS post-shootout record with 11 road wins last season, the Orange and Blue have already won four times this season on the road, which leads MLS in 2025. Cincinnati's 15 road wins over the past two seasons additionally lead MLS. The Orange and Blue seek another road victory following Wednesday's 1-0 win at Toronto FC.

Short Rest Kings - FC Cincinnati seek a third win in eight days amidst this busy stretch of matches. Historically, FC Cincinnati are strong in matches in quick succession. Under Head Coach Pat Noonan, since 2022, FC Cincinnati are 17-7-7 in 31 matches playing a game just three days following another, across all competitions.

Obi here to stay - FC Cincinnati have signed midfielder Obinna Nwobodo to a contract extension through the 2027 season, with a club option for 2028, the club announced Thursday. Nwobodo, 28, has made 117 appearances with FC Cincinnati since joining the club in April 2022 from Turkish Süper Lig side Göztepe SK. 109 of his 117 appearances have been starts, and since debuting for the club on April 30, 2022 at Toronto FC.

SCOUTING Columbus Crew (7-1-5, 26 Points, 3rd in Eastern Conference)

Columbus Crew continue to be one of the top teams in Major League Soccer and enter this match with just one loss on the season and a 4-1-2 record at Lower.Com Field this season. With a four-game unbeaten streak, but winless in their last two matches, the Crew will surely be looking to earn all three points at home this weekend, with The Orange and Blue looking to play spoiler.

Both FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew had significant changes to the roster for 2025, changing the complexion of the Hell Is Real derby and opening a new chapter for stars to write their names in. Players like Cucho Hernandez for The Crew have moved on from the club, and new young stars, like Jacen Russell-Rowe and Aziel Jackson, have stepped in looking to make their mark.

Diego Rossi continues to be the catalyst for the Columbus Crew, as the DP forward who joined the club in 2023 leads the team in goals scored this year with six and has added two assists in that time as well. Rossi, though, recently gained a new running mate with the Crew acquiring former Philadelphia Union star Daniel Gazdag to their ranks before the close of the transfer window earlier this month. Gazdag has not yet scored for Columbus, but all-time has four goal contributions against FC Cincinnati.

The rivalry as a whole will likely need a new hero in this match, as of the players actively on either team, no one has scored more than one goal in the history of the derby. Only Rossi and Russell-Rowe for the Crew, and Nick Hagglund, Matt Miazga and Yuya Kubo have scored for FCC.

"They're always showing new ideas, especially with the ball. I think defensively, there's been consistency in their structure for years as far as how they defend the ball. On that side, they're very good counter pressing, because they're able to pin teams in and they're very good at going to the ball," FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan explained Friday before departing for Columbus. "I think when they're having to defend deeper, it's a similar structure as far as the organization of it and stepping to the ball. But with the ball, they have variety. They have different structure setups, from goal kicks and how they're using, obviously, your center backs, your deeper midfielders. So you've got to be alert, and you've got to be prepared for different things."

The Crew are Head Coached by Wilfried Nancy, who is often praised as one of the more creative and progressive coaches in MLS for pushing the tactical style he does. Nancy was named the 2024 Sigi Schmidt Coach of the Year.

"I've heard Wilfred [Nancy] say with teams that are more man to man oriented, you know, having guys not having positions, because you're trying to break man for man press. So that's interesting, because you have to understand how to deal with players moving out of position, and for the teams that do that all of a sudden maybe your winger is playing as a holding midfielder, or tracking like a holding midfielder," Noonan continued in his analysis of Columbus. "So I think they're very creative in how they can pull you out of your defensive structure. Those are typically a lot of the talking points when you talk about how you have to defend a very talented team, a technical team, good in combinations, but also good at moving off the ball."

In net for the Columbus Crew is Patrick Schulte, a draft pick for Columbus in 2022 from Saint Louis University, who has developed through their MLS NEXT Pro system to now earning regular call-ups with the United States Men's National Team. Schulte, 25, has earned two clean sheets this season while making 30 saves and conceding 13 goals.







