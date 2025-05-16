Orange and Blue and Crew 2 Square off in Double Derby Weekend in Columbus

May 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati 2 and Columbus Crew 2 will battle in the first 'Heck is Plausible' derby of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season Sunday afternoon at Historic Crew Stadium at 3 p.m. ET. The match will stream live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 at COLUMBUS CREW 2 - SUNDAY, MAY 18, 2025 - 3 P.M. ET - HISTORIC CREW STADIUM

FC CINCINNATI 2/MATCHUP NOTES

Double derby weekend - It's a busy weekend of soccer in Columbus as both FC Cincinnati and FC Cincinnati 2 face road matches against the Crew. For FCC 2, it will be the tenth all-time meeting between the two in-state rivals. While Crew 2 hold an advantage in the series, the Orange and Blue have produced positive results against Columbus in recent meetings.

FCC 2 have won two of the last three, including a 1-0 win at Lower.com Field and a 2-1 win at Scudamore Field a season ago. Amir Daley tallied the home winner for the Orange and Blue to claim the season series against Crew 2 in 2024.

The return match in Cincinnati will take place on September 25 at Scudamore Field.

More goals for Mboma Dem - Kenji Mboma Dem was on the scoresheet once again for the Orange and Blue in the club's last match against Chicago Fire FC II. It's now three goals in three matches for Mboma Dem, and the forward has registered five goal contributions over his last four.

Mboma Dem has been the Orange and Blue's most dangerous attacker this season as he shares a team lead in shots (19) and holds the lead in shots on target (9), key passes (13) and assists (2). Mboma Dem's goal against Chicago was also nominated for MLS NEXT Pro's goal of the week.

Remaining strong in defense - Despite conceding twice against Chicago, FCC 2 remain one of the stronger defensive sides in MLS NEXT Pro. Allowing just 10 goals through seven matches - a goal against average of 1.4 - FCC 2 are tied for the eighth fewest goals conceded across MLSNP.

An academy debut - Ali Sakr made his MLS NEXT Pro debut on May 9 in the Orange and Blue's road trip against Chicago. Sakr replaced Noah Adnan late in the match and is the fifth current FC Cincinnati Academy player to make an MLSNP debut this season. This season, 11 former or current academy players have featured for FCC 2.

Scouting Columbus Crew 2

Record: 1-4-2 (7 points)

Standings: 15th, Eastern Conference

Last Three: 3-0 loss at Philadelphia Union II | 3-0 win vs Chattanooga FC | 2-2 draw - SOL - at New England Revolution II

Head Coach: Federico Higuaín

Leading Scorer: 3 - Chase Adams

Columbus Crew 2 find themselves in unfamiliar territory heading into this weekend's match against the Orange and Blue. After finishing first, third and seventh in the Eastern Conference regular season standings through their first three MLS NEXT Pro seasons, respectively, Crew 2 currently sit last in the table with just five points.

Despite the slow start, Crew 2 recently handed league leaders Chattanooga FC their first loss of the season in a dominant 3-0 win at Historic Crew Stadium behind goals from Chase Adams, Tristan Brown and Cristian Ortiz. Adams paces Crew 2 in goals scored with three on the season after netting nine in 2024. Adams looks to be heating up for Columbus as he's scored in two of his last three appearances.

Nico Rincón will also look to help jumpstart the Columbus attack out of the midfield as the 19-year-old Bogota, Colombia native has tallied two assists with both helpers coming over the course of his last three appearances. Rincón is tied for a team lead in key passes (9) and is one of three Crew 2 players to start all seven season matches.

Columbus are led by former Crew midfielder Federico Higuaín in what will be his first season with Crew 2. The former Inter Miami CF II manager holds a 19-25-12 record in MLS NEXT Pro and led the Herons to a third place finish and playoff appearance in 2024 before falling to his now current club.







