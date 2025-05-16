LAFC Announces Date Changes for Matches against Sporting Kansas City and Colorado Rapids

LAFC today announced two date changes for upcoming matches against Sporting Kansas City and the Colorado Rapids. The club's regular-season game against Sporting Kansas City at BMO Stadium, originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 28, will be rescheduled to Sunday, June 8, at 6 p.m. PT, and LAFC's match against Colorado, originally slated for Saturday, May 31, will be rescheduled for Wednesday, July 9, at 7:30 p.m. PT.

The change was made to accommodate LAFC's upcoming appearance in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Play-In Match. LAFC will host Club América of Mexico's Liga MX at BMO Stadium on Saturday, May 31, at 7:30 p.m. PT in a match that will determine the final spot in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.







