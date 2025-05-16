LAFC Announces Date Changes for Matches against Sporting Kansas City and Colorado Rapids
May 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC today announced two date changes for upcoming matches against Sporting Kansas City and the Colorado Rapids. The club's regular-season game against Sporting Kansas City at BMO Stadium, originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 28, will be rescheduled to Sunday, June 8, at 6 p.m. PT, and LAFC's match against Colorado, originally slated for Saturday, May 31, will be rescheduled for Wednesday, July 9, at 7:30 p.m. PT.
The change was made to accommodate LAFC's upcoming appearance in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Play-In Match. LAFC will host Club América of Mexico's Liga MX at BMO Stadium on Saturday, May 31, at 7:30 p.m. PT in a match that will determine the final spot in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.
