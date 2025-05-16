Revolution Sign Midfielder Matt Polster to Multi-Year Contract

May 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution announced today that the club has signed midfielder Matt Polster to a new multi-year contract through the 2027 Major League Soccer season.

"For the past five-and-a-half years, Matt Polster has been a cornerstone of the New England Revolution, bringing unmatched leadership, relentless dedication, and fiery intensity to our club," said Sporting Director Curt Onalfo. "It has been a privilege to witness Matt's remarkable growth as both a player and a leader during his time with us. We are thrilled for him to continue his journey here in New England, driving our team toward the ultimate goal of hoisting trophies."

A 10-year MLS veteran, Polster owns 225 MLS regular season appearances, including 202 starts, with 10 goals scored and 17 assists. Polster joined the Revolution in July 2020 from Rangers FC of the Scottish Premier League and immediately became a key member of the club, helping New England reach the Eastern Conference Final during the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs. The next season, Polster recorded 30 appearances en route to helping New England lift its first Supporters' Shield title.

"It's an incredible honor to sign on for another chapter with this club, one that has meant so much to me and my family over the past five-and-a-half years," Polster said. "I'm deeply grateful to the Krafts and the entire New England Revolution organization for their continued belief in me and for giving me the opportunity to keep doing what I love.

"To the fans- thank you for your years of unwavering support and love. I'm looking forward to continuing this journey with you. Soccer has always been my passion and to pursue it in a place that has become home is something I don't take for granted. I'm proud of how far we've come, yet more motivated than ever to help this club bring a championship to New England."

During his six seasons in New England, Polster has tallied 143 regular season appearances, 129 of them starts, along with seven goals and seven assists. A mainstay in New England's defensive midfield, Polster started all 31 of his appearances in each of the last two seasons, 2023 and 2024. This year, Polster has started all eight of his appearances, and netted his first goal of the 2025 campaign in last weekend's come-from-behind 3-3 draw at Orlando City SC.

Polster started his professional career with Chicago Fire FC, who selected the midfielder seventh overall in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft. Polster's tenure in Chicago featured 82 regular season appearances over four seasons from 2015-18. The 31-year-old's MLS career also includes an additional eight games started in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

"Matt Polster is one of the best leaders I've had the pleasure of coaching through my 11 seasons in MLS," Revolution Head Coach Caleb Porter said. "Matt's impact on our play has been obvious since he returned from injury this season. His tenacity, tireless work ethic, and will to win are instrumental in setting a standard on and off the pitch. I'm thrilled to keep Matt here in New England and look forward to coaching him for years to come."

The Revolution are back at home this weekend to host the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, May 17. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium, airing on MLS Season Pass in English and Spanish. Listen to Saturday's contest on 98.5 The Sports Hub, with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies calling the action, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.

