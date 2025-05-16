Inter Miami CF to Host Orlando City SC this Sunday for Rivalry Night Presented by Audi

May 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (6W-2L-4D, 22 points) is set to close out the week with a thirlling MLS regular season matchup, with the team hosting cross-state rivals Orlando City SC (5W-2L-6D, 21 points) this Sunday, May 18. Kick off at Chase Stadium is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

Rivalry Night presented by Audi

You won't want to miss Rivalry Night presented by Audi. Inter Miami takes on cross-state rivals Orlando City SC in what will be the 16th matchup between the sides in Club history in search of keeping the positive momentum going in MLS regular season action against its rivals.

The first 5,000 fans will receive an exclusive Audi x Inter Miami CF cobranded giveaway upon ingress.

Tickets

Secure your tickets for the match to witness the action live from the stands!

Parking

Before heading to the game, view Chase Stadium's matchday parking information HERE! We encourage Fans to buy parking passes in advance of arrival to Chase Stadium. Buy your gameday parking pass!

Brightline - GOOOL Getter Trains

Inter Miami and Brightline are back for another action-packed season! Take GOOOL GETTER trains and complimentary shuttles from Brightline Fort Lauderdale Station directly to all the Inter Miami CF matches this season at Chase Stadium!

Where to Watch

Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass to access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more - including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. All matches feature commentary in English and Spanish, while select matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Past Match

Inter Miami enters the match after securing a point in a 3-3 thriller on the road against San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday. A brace by attacker Tadeo Allende and defender Maximiliano Falcón's first Inter Miami goal helped the team bring back home a point on the night at PayPal Park.

Previously Against Orlando City SC

Sunday's match presents the 16th meeting between the sides in Club history, with an overall record for Inter Miami of five wins, four draws and six losses.

Inter Miami will aim to extend its current unnbeaten run against Orlando, with two wins and two draws in the past four matchups.

Last time out at Chase Stadium, Inter Miami earned a resounding 5-0 win over Orlando in 2024 regular season action last March.

Scouting Orlando City SC

Orlando City visits South Florida after defeating Charlotte FC 3-1 at home in MLS regular season action on Wednesday. In all, The Lions have recorded five wins, two losses and six draws for a total 21 points and sit sixth, one place behind Inter Miami, in the Eastern Conference standings.

Midfielder Martín Ojeda has been the team's standout player thus far this regular season, tallying eight goals and three assists in 13 appearances.







