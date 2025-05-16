Inter Miami CF to Host Orlando City SC this Sunday for Rivalry Night Presented by Audi
May 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF (6W-2L-4D, 22 points) is set to close out the week with a thirlling MLS regular season matchup, with the team hosting cross-state rivals Orlando City SC (5W-2L-6D, 21 points) this Sunday, May 18. Kick off at Chase Stadium is slated for 7 p.m. ET.
Rivalry Night presented by Audi
You won't want to miss Rivalry Night presented by Audi. Inter Miami takes on cross-state rivals Orlando City SC in what will be the 16th matchup between the sides in Club history in search of keeping the positive momentum going in MLS regular season action against its rivals.
The first 5,000 fans will receive an exclusive Audi x Inter Miami CF cobranded giveaway upon ingress.
Tickets
Secure your tickets for the match to witness the action live from the stands!
Parking
Before heading to the game, view Chase Stadium's matchday parking information HERE! We encourage Fans to buy parking passes in advance of arrival to Chase Stadium. Buy your gameday parking pass!
Brightline - GOOOL Getter Trains
Inter Miami and Brightline are back for another action-packed season! Take GOOOL GETTER trains and complimentary shuttles from Brightline Fort Lauderdale Station directly to all the Inter Miami CF matches this season at Chase Stadium!
Where to Watch
Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass to access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more - including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.
MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. All matches feature commentary in English and Spanish, while select matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.
Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.
Past Match
Inter Miami enters the match after securing a point in a 3-3 thriller on the road against San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday. A brace by attacker Tadeo Allende and defender Maximiliano Falcón's first Inter Miami goal helped the team bring back home a point on the night at PayPal Park.
Previously Against Orlando City SC
Sunday's match presents the 16th meeting between the sides in Club history, with an overall record for Inter Miami of five wins, four draws and six losses.
Inter Miami will aim to extend its current unnbeaten run against Orlando, with two wins and two draws in the past four matchups.
Last time out at Chase Stadium, Inter Miami earned a resounding 5-0 win over Orlando in 2024 regular season action last March.
Scouting Orlando City SC
Orlando City visits South Florida after defeating Charlotte FC 3-1 at home in MLS regular season action on Wednesday. In all, The Lions have recorded five wins, two losses and six draws for a total 21 points and sit sixth, one place behind Inter Miami, in the Eastern Conference standings.
Midfielder Martín Ojeda has been the team's standout player thus far this regular season, tallying eight goals and three assists in 13 appearances.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 16, 2025
- CF Montréal Hosts Toronto FC Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- Inter Miami CF Academy Closes out Successful at this Season's MLS NEXT Flex Tournament - Inter Miami CF
- Minnesota United FC vs. St. Louis City SC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Sporting KC's First Match-Up with San Diego FC on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire: May 17, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: May 16 - New England Revolution
- Availability Report: Trio Miss Hudson River Derby - New York City FC
- Good to be Home: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte vs Chicago - Charlotte FC
- Orange and Blue and Crew 2 Square off in Double Derby Weekend in Columbus - FC Cincinnati
- Rapids First Team and Unified Team Set for Matchups against Real Salt Lake in Rocky Mountain Cup Doubleheader - Colorado Rapids
- New York City FC Girls Teams Accepted into Girls Academy ASPIRE League for 2025-26 Season - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF to Host Orlando City SC this Sunday for Rivalry Night Presented by Audi - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Back Home to Host San Jose Earthquakes - New England Revolution
- Revolution Sign Midfielder Matt Polster to Multi-Year Contract - New England Revolution
- LA Galaxy Re-Sign Head Coach Greg Vanney and Invest in Soccer Operations Team - LA Galaxy
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel to FC Dallas for MLS Rivalry Week Matchup - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC Announces Date Changes for Matches against Sporting Kansas City and Colorado Rapids - Los Angeles FC
- Sporting KC Match at LAFC Rescheduled to June 8 - Sporting Kansas City
- Colorado Rapids' Road Match against LAFC Rescheduled to July 9 - Colorado Rapids
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew - FC Cincinnati
- Keys to the Match: Derby Day - New York City FC
- Inaugural Dreams Cup Hosted by the Inter Miami CF Academy Set to Kick off with Exciting Opening Ceremony at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- FC Dallas and Shiner Beer Unveil Exclusive Matchday Version of Shiner ¡Órale - FC Dallas
- LAFC to Host Club América in FIFA Club World Cup 2025© Play-In Match on May 31 - Los Angeles FC
- Real Salt Lake Conclude Three-Game Week with 2025 Rocky Mountain Cup Leg One at Colorado - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Academy Closes out Successful at this Season's MLS NEXT Flex Tournament
- Inter Miami CF to Host Orlando City SC this Sunday for Rivalry Night Presented by Audi
- Inaugural Dreams Cup Hosted by the Inter Miami CF Academy Set to Kick off with Exciting Opening Ceremony at Chase Stadium
- Allende and Alba Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
- Inter Miami CF Signs Jordi Alba to Contract Extension