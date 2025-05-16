Inter Miami CF Academy Closes out Successful at this Season's MLS NEXT Flex Tournament

May 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

From May 9 through 13, the Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health was in action at this year's MLS NEXT Flex, with the Academy's U-15, U-16, U-17 and U-19 sides competing at the Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds, Md in search of securing a spot in the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. Notably, our U-16 and U-17 boys clinched their spots in the postseason tournament through stellar performances.

Below let's take a look below at how our Academy teams performed at this year's MLS NEXT Flex tournament:

Inter Miami CF Academy U-15

Our Academy's U-15 side placed second in Group I with seven points, the same as LA Galaxy that finished in first place, but missed out on a ticket to the 2025 MLS NEXT Playoffs due to falling in penalties following a draw in regulation in the match between the teams.

The team opened the tournament with 1-0 wins over Chicago FC and Wake FC, before tying 1-1 against the Galaxy and falling 4-5 in the penalty shooutout for the extra point.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-16

Our U-16s performed flawlessly from start to finish, collecting nine points through a perfect record of three wins to top Group L and qualify for the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

Notably, the team didn't concede any goals at the tournament, defeating San Francisco Glens FC 5-0, New York City FC 3-0 and the Colorado Rapids 0-2.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-17

Another team that made our Academy proud with a perfect record and top level performances. With three wins to collect all nine possible points, our U-17 boys finished first in Group I to seal a spot in the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

The tournament saw the team win 1-0 against Cedar Stars Academy, 1-2 against Midwest United FC and 3-2 against Strikers FC.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-19

Our Academy's U-19 team concluded its participation just missing out on advancing to the postseason. The team placed second in Group L with six points and a record of a win and two draws, but lost both subsequent penalty shootouts for the extra points.

Our U-19 boys first defetaed Queen City Mutiny FC 2-0, followed by a 2-2 draw (lost pk shootout 3-5) against Michigan Jaguars and a. 1-1 draw (lost pk shootout 1-4) against the Colorado Rapids.

For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!







