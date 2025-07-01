Academy Update: U-15s Crowned 2025 MicFootball Punta Cana Champions

This past week, the Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health capped off a unforgettable season, with the U-13 and U-15 sides competing in the first edition of the MicFootball Punta Cana tournament in the Dominican Republic, one of the biggest stages in youth soccer. Our Academy's statement in the top-level competition was highlighted by our U-15s bringing home the title, proudly representing the club following stellar performances from start to finish.

"It was a really great way to end the season-winning this international tournament. It shows all the work we've put in throughout the year and our growth. This is the second international tournament this team has won, and it's a great accomplishment to close out the season, " said 2025 U-15 MIC Punta Cana champion Eduardo Marttos. "It really shows how much the club is evolving, with the U-17s winning MLS NEXT Cup and us winning MIC Punta Cana-the first MIC championship in club history. "

"We put a lot of effort into the tournament, especially throughout the whole year too. We were united throughout the whole tournament. I'm just proud of my team, the coaches," said midfielder Roberto Sardinha.

Our U-15 boys got the tournament underway with a perfect record in group stage action, winning Group C with three wins for a total nine points, while also not conceding any goals. The team defeated Proyecto JDB 6-0, Albion Elite White 2-0 and Club Real Deportivo RD 1-0 to secure its spot in the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals then presented a hard-fought 1-0 win over Nación FC to book a spot among the last four teams in the running for the crown.

A 2-0 victory against College Cup in the semifinals sent the team to the final of the tournament against Mexican side Club América. A thrilling bout presented a goalless draw in regulation, followed by a thrilling penalty shootout that saw our U-15s clinch the title by winning 3-1. Notably, the team completed the tournament without allowing any goals.

"I feel amazing. To save the penalties, to win, such a great feeling. We fought very hard for this. I can't wait for the next one," said goalkeeper Levi Williams.

