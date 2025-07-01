Australia Defeats Turkey to Win 2025 NYC Consulate Cup

20 consulates representing New York City's diplomatic community came together to compete in the fourth annual Consulate Cup on Saturday, June 28 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. After several hours of competitive and engaging action on the field, Australia defeated Turkey in the final to win the 2025 NYC Consulate Cup.

The competition, hosted by New York City FC, serves as a fundraiser for City in the Community (CITC), the nonprofit proudly supported by the Club. The funds raised from team registrations, auctions, and sponsors will expand the nonprofit's free soccer programming to make the sport more accessible for New York City's youth across all five boroughs.

Alongside New York City FC, the Consulate Cup is organized by the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City, Consulate General of Mexico in New York, Consulate General of Switzerland in New York, Consulate General of United Arab Emirates, and the African Advisory Council in valued partnership with the FIFA World Cup 26™ New York New Jersey Host Committee and the Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

"The NYC Consulate Cup is more than just a soccer match - it's about coming together as a city and giving our young people opportunities to grow," said Deputy Mayor for Strategic Initiatives Ana J. Almanzar. "Events like this help us build community and invest in the future of New York. This is all thanks to the incredible partnership between NYCFC, the Mayor's Fund, and more than a dozen international consulates who help make this possible."

"The Mayor's Fund is thrilled to be a part of the Consulate Cup, an event that brings people together from around the world through soccer and raises awareness and funds for programs that strengthen our city," said Kate R. Smith, Executive Director, the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City. "Since kicking off the second phase of the New York City Soccer Initiative only a few weeks ago, we have seen nothing but joy and community building in the spirit of celebrating soccer."

"The Consulate Cup is a powerful reminder of how soccer can break down barriers and unite people from all walks of life," said Bailee Eaglin, Director of Community Development, New York City FC. "As the excitement builds across the country with the ongoing Club World Cup and the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, we're proud to use the world's game as a tool to make a lasting impact here in New York City. Proceeds from the Consulate Cup will support programs that make soccer more accessible to kids across the five boroughs, creating spaces where young people can connect, grow, and thrive through sport."

"We are proud to support such an important event and see how much it has grown over the years. The UAE declared 2025 as the Year of Community to encourage active contribution to society through community service and impactful initiatives, and the NYC Consulate Cup reflects these values and priorities that we hold dearly as a nation. We thank NYCFC, the Mayor's Fund, the FIFA World Cup 26™ NYNJ Host Committee, and our fellow consulates for their collaboration as we continue to work together to create new opportunities for New York City youth and strengthen community bonds through soccer," said Her Excellency Amna Almheiri, Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in New York.

"In a city as global as New York, the Consulate Cup is a unique chance for the diplomatic community to connect through the universal language of soccer," said Ambassador Niculin Jäger, Consul General of Switzerland in New York. "As Switzerland prepares to host UEFA Women's Euro 2025, we're reminded that the sport goes beyond the game-it brings people together and highlights its impact in the U.S. and beyond. I'm proud to support this effort alongside fellow committee members."

"As one of the founding partners of the Consulate Cup, the Consulate General of Mexico in New York is proud to support an initiative that brings together both the diplomatic corps and our diverse local communities through the universal language of soccer. This tournament is more than just a celebration of sport - it is a space where nations, neighbors, and New Yorkers connect, collaborate, and stand united around shared values of inclusion and opportunity. We are especially grateful to everyone who makes this event possible - starting with Mayor Eric Adams and his team, and including our fellow consulates, community partners, and New York City FC. This year's edition holds special meaning for us as Mexico prepares to co-host the FIFA World Cup in 2026 alongside the United States and Canada. The Consulate Cup reflects the same spirit that will define that global event - one of solidarity, friendship, and mutual understanding," said Carlos Gerardo Izzo, Spokesperson of the Consulate General of Mexico in New York.

With the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026™, which is being co-hosted in the region, many of the countries that will be competing in soccer's most famous tournament played in this year's Consulate Cup. The following nations competed in this year's Consulate Cup:

Australia, Czechia & Slovakia, Denmark, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Guatemala, Indonesia, Liberia, Malaysia, Mexico, Niger, Pakistan, Poland, Senegal, South Africa, Switzerland, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

"The Consulate Cup is a meaningful example of how soccer can connect communities and cultures. Bringing together New York City's international community around a shared passion for the game reflects the values at the core of the FIFA World Cup 26™ NYNJ Host Committee. We're proud to support this tournament and New York City FC's City in the Community Foundation as they work to make the sport more accessible and impactful for young people across the region," said Alex Lasry, CEO, FIFA World Cup 26™ NYNJ Host Committee.

"We are so delighted to support the Consulate Cup and join NYCFC in celebrating the diversity of our city and the camaraderie that exists among our international community! It's a perfect reflection of FMCP and the borough of Queens and I congratulate all the Consulates participating in this friendly competition," said Anthony Sama, Executive Director, Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The Consulate Cup serves as one of the marquee yearly events for the New York City Soccer Initiative (NYCSI). In 2016, NYCSI was launched - a first-of-its kind $3 million initiative launched in 2016 to create and maintain 50 mini-pitches across the city and expand free soccer programming to the next generation of New Yorkers. The initiative helped spur other cities to launch their own initiatives to create mini-pitches and expand access to free, high-quality programs.

Earlier this year, the next phase of NYCSI launched to construct an additional 26 mini-pitches across the city in celebration of the FIFA World Cup 2026™. To celebrate the launch, the NYCSI partners - the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City, New York City FC, Etihad Airways, and Capital Rx - alongside New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Council Member Francisco Moya held a ribbon cutting event for the newest NYCSI mini-pitch at PS 211 Elm Tree Elementary School in Corona, Queens.

