Gameday Guide: Your Complete Guide to 4thFEST and Our Matchup with Sporting Kansas City

July 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Since 1996, the Rapids and DICK'S Sporting Goods Park have been proud to host 4thFEST and the largest fireworks show in the state of Colorado. Don't miss your chance to watch your favorite Burgundy Boys take on I-70 rivals Sporting Kansas City and enjoy the festivities on Independence Day this year!

For all things 4thFEST and gameday, check out our official 4thFEST Hub.

4thFEST and Block Party | 5:00 p.m.

Located along the south side of the stadium, the block party will feature a live DJ, drinks, food trucks and an LED wall that will stream the Rapids' game live.

Located in the VIP East Lot and surrounding training fields, 4thFEST will feature a bounce house, soccer darts, a rock-climbing wall, a mobile ropes course, an alpine tubing slide, a mechanical bull, a trackless train, pedal carts and a toddler zone among the activations.

Both the Block Party and 4thFEST are free and open to the public.

Water at 4thFEST: Water refill stations will be out at the festival at the concession stand near field 8 on the South side of DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. You can also bring clear water bottles into the stadium and refill them outside any restrooms along the concourse.

Note: Personal use of grills is not permitted at 4thFEST.

Check out our full 4thFEST hub to learn more about the festival, tickets, stadium info and more!

Download the Rapids App

Download the new Colorado Rapids app, your one-stop shop for gameday, news and information around the Burgundy Boys.

For the best possible experience at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, fans should create a profile, connect their Ticketmaster account and turn on notifications before arriving.

Rapids Season Ticket Members can access their Member Badge within the app.

Learn more about the Rapids App here & download it from the App Store and Google Play today!

Rideshare Lot Location Change

To make it easier on drivers and more seamless for fans, the Rapids Rideshare Lot is moving away from the 2024 location outside of Gate G.

Fans should now exit through Gate G on the west side of the stadium, head west, straight down 60th and the Rideshare Lot will be on the left in Lot H.

The South Bank Supporters' Section

The supporters' section at DSGP is now called the South Bank.

The name, chosen through a supporter-led, community-driven process, draws inspiration from famous supporters' sections worldwide while reflecting the Colorado culture that is engrained in the Rapids brand and stadium on gamedays.

New branding and signage will be installed above the South Bank, designed by C38 and drawing inspiration from the iconic archway in the city of Golden.

Learn more about The South Bank here.

The North Boundary

NEW this season - ALL fans will be able to access the Gondola at the bottom of the North Boundary stairwell. Head down to snap a photo for Instagram!

Pregame Activities

The Dale's Bar Open | 5:30 p.m.

Located on the south end of the concourse, Dale's Bar has got you covered on food and drink all night!

The Rapids are excited to partner with Oskar Blues to offer a limited-edition Dale's x Rapids Beer Crowler. You can only get this new item in stadium, available at The Dale's Bar for $15.

The Dale's Bar will be open throughout the match and one hour postgame. After the final whistle stop by for a 12 oz beer for $5 and catch Connor Ronan to say hi and get an autograph!

Park Everything Lot Opens | 5:30 p.m.

Fans that live near DSG Park are encouraged to use the Park Everything Lot outside Gate B! Strollers, scooters, wagons, bikes, and other wheeled vehicles will be accommodated at the Park Everything Lot and secured by stadium security for the entirety of gameday.

Rapids Rideshare Lot

Located on west side of the stadium, the brand new Rapids Rideshare Lot will operate out of the first two lanes of the Victory North parking lot outside of Gates G and H for both pre-game and post-game rides. Fans are encouraged to use this lot as their drop-off and pick-up location on gameday for a safer and more convenient way to catch their ride home.

All Gates Open | 6:00 p.m.

Bark at the Park is back!! Come enjoy your Wednesday night at DSGP with your pupfor the second time this season. If you havent snagged a ticket yet, act fast! Inventory is limited. Visit our dedicated Bark at the Park page for frequently asked questions and information.

All guests with pups will enter and exit through Gate H on the west side of the stadium, one dog per human ticket!

All dogs will be required to stay between Section 131 and Section 104 for the duration of the game.

Visit Section 136 to learn more about Foothills Animal Hospital and their work in the community to change and save lives of our furry friends Ã°Å¸ÂÂ¾

App Push Notification Surprises: Don't miss out on the chance to win a prize on gameday! Each home game we will be sending out a push notification after gates open, prompting fans to find us at a specific location in the stadium. The only catch--your location-based notifications must be enabled to receive one! This weekend's exclusive surprise, centered around mental health awareness, is one you won't want to miss Ã°Å¸ââ¬

Learn more about the Rapids App here & download it from the App Store and Google Play today.

As always, grab your very own chant card and roster card on your way in! This year, our cards will feature a QR code for an Enter To Win contest with various prizes to be won! Make sure to scan the QR code to submit your entry at any time.

One lucky fan will receive a roster card with a golden sticker to redeem for a special prize at that specific game! The winner on Saturday will receive an autographed kit, available to pick up at Guest Services.

Lariat Lodge Brewing Company has a new IPA that calls to all Rapids fans--the Ninety-Six Session IPA! Head to Lariat Lodge's stand at the top of Section 108 to be one of the first fans to try the crisp and refreshing new release.

Sensory Nook and KultureCity Resources: For any fan feeling overwhelmed, anxious, or just needing a quiet space to reset during the game, the HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children's Sensory Nook at Section 126 is a designated 'Quiet Area' where guests can go to take a break or relax if they're feeling overstimulated by the event atmosphere. Fans can also at any point in the game can checkout sensory inclusive bags at the Guest Relations kiosk located at Section 129. The bags include items such as headphones, fidget mesh, fidget ball, a fidget tangle and a feeling thermometer.

Pregame Procession | 7:25 p.m.

BE IN YOUR SEATS for the pregame countdown to kickoff! Don't miss our hype videos and pyro as the Rapids step onto the pitch.

KICKOFF vs Sporting Kansas City | 7:30 p.m.

In-Game Activities

Keep your eyes on the pitch for bubble soccer games!

Make some noise for our Rapids Amputee Team being recognized at midfield! Learn more about joining the team here.

RapidMan Meet & Greet presented by DICK'S Sporting Goods: From the start of halftime until the 75th minute head to Section 134 to snap a photo with the best mascot in MLS, RapidMan!

Postgame Activities

9:45 P.M. Pitch Open to Fans

Following the final whistle and Man of the Match ceremony, fans in attendance can start to make their way to the pitch to find a spot for the fireworks show!

Approx. 10:10 P.M. Fireworks Show

Cap the night off with the largest public fireworks show in the state! Following the game, fans in attendance are invited sit directly on the field and view the Fireworks Celebration.

All fans unable to attend the game but interested in viewing the fireworks can park in the lots surrounding the stadium starting at 7:00 PM.

Tune in to 92.5 FM for the Firework Show Playlist.

Rapids Rideshare Lot

Remember to use the new Rideshare Lot to get home safely!

In-Stadium Info

TICKETS: Single-game tickets are still available on the official Rapids site here.

PARKING: Parking at DSGP is free! Enjoy the game without having to pay any additional parking fees when you arrive.

HEALTH AND SAFETY: Visit our official stadium Health & Safety guide here to stay informed on what to expect on gameday.

A-Z GUIDE: Find all stadium and gameday-related information at our A-Z Guide here.

WEATHER: Keep up to speed on all weather announcements here until we kick off!

For all of your in-stadium gameday needs, such as parking, health & safety measures, and concessions, check out our official Gameday page.

Can't Make It To The Game?

Stay up to date on lineups, in-game stats and alerts and postgame content in the new Rapids App, available in the App Store and Google Play.

Stream the game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Listen along on Altitude Sports Radio

Catch all the action on our social media channels at @ColoradoRapids

Find exclusive pregame content, highlights and postgame interviews on our YouTube channel and website.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.