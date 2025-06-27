Rapids Travel Cross-Country for Interconference Matchup with New England Revolution

June 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (7-8-4, 25 pts. 9th West) will travel cross-country for an interconference matchup with the New England Revolution (6-6-5, 23 pts. 11th East). Kickoff at Gillette Stadium is set for 5:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

In what will be a quick turnaround from their midweek matches this past Wednesday, both of these clubs will look to climb the standings from their current positions. The Rapids are in the middle of a crowded Western Conference, with just five points separating the fourth and ninth-seeded clubs. In the East, New England currently sits at 11th place but just three points out of the final playoff spot in the conference.

Colorado will attempt to build on their most recent result, a 2-0 victory at home over the LA Galaxy. The club returned to their winning ways following a three-match losing skid backed by goals from Djordje Mihailovic and Calvin Harris. Mihailovic's goal marked his eighth of the season and brought his club-leading goal contribution total to 11. Harris' goal was his second of the season, coming in his first start of 2025. The clean sheet was Colorado's sixth of the season, putting them into a tie for the third most in MLS in 2025.

New England will have a different mindset headed into Saturday, with the side having lost their most recent contest, a 2-3 loss at home to Nashville SC. Tomas Chancalay and Brayan Ceballos recorded the Revolution's two goals, but they were not enough to get past Nashville in Foxborough this past Wednesday.

Saturday will mark Colorado's first trip to Massachusetts since 2021, with the Revolution coming out on top 1-0. However, in these two clubs' most recent battle in 2023, the Rapids topped the Revolution at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, 2-1. Colorado has the edge in the all-time series against the Revs with a 20-16-12 record.

Looking to continue his run of form for the Rapids is goalkeeper Nico Hansen, who has been sensational for the club since standing in for the injured Zack Steffen. Since taking over on May 17, Hansen has posted three clean sheets, putting him into a tie for the most of any goalkeeper in MLS in that span. Additionally, since that date, the Florida native has posted the second-most saves (26) and has recorded the second-highest save percentage (83.9%) in all of MLS.

New England is led by captain Carles Gil, who has posted impressive numbers for the Revolution in his seventh season with the club. The midfielder currently leads his side in both goals and assists, adding to his all-time tally. Over his career, Gil has scored 45 goals and recorded 16 assists as a member of the Revolution.







