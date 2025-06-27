Iloski's Family Supports Esconido Native at Wednesday's SDFC's Watch Party

June 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

For the first-time ever, San Diego FC brought the energy and excitement to our official watch party at Tony Pepperoni Pizzeria in Escondido. The night ended with a stunning 5-3 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC, earning the Club first place in the Western Conference standings.

With Milan Iloski's hometown roots and his standout performance in our previous match against Minnesota United, this was the perfect moment to bring the celebration to North County. The community showed up in full force to support and cheered for SDFC until the final whistle. The forward made his first start for the Club and scored four goals, including the first-ever hat trick in Club history. Forward Tomás Ángel scored the final goal of the match to help secure the victory at BC Place.

What made the night even more special? Iloski's entire family joined the watch party, adding a deeply personal and emotional layer to an already electric evening. Their presence, alongside hundreds of passionate SDFC fans, made this a truly memorable night.

San Diego FC along with their Official Pub Partner Program presented by DIRECTV are bringing the Club closer to our fans and we can't wait to do it again this Saturday, June 28 at Mavericks in Pacific Beach! Don't miss out on SDFC's Backyard BBQ and RSVP today!







