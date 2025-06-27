CF Montréal Renews Partnership with Labatt Until 2030

June 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Friday a five-year extension of its partnership with Labatt Breweries of Canada. The new partnership will notably allow the creation of an all-new, must-see destination for fans at Stade Saputo: Club Supérieur Michelob Ultra.

Located in the southeast corner, this first-of-its-kind concept at Stade Saputo offers a sports bar atmosphere with a breathtaking view of the game. Multiple screens will also allow fans to follow other MLS matches simultaneously. Club Supérieur Michelob Ultra features a bar accessible to ticket holders as well as to other Stade Saputo suites and mezzanines patrons. In addition to a full bar service, complimentary Michelob Ultra beer will be included for each ticket holder aged 18 and over per visit in this new section.

In addition to the revamped space, the partnership with Labatt offers fans the chance to enter contests throughout the year to win prizes for the Goal of the Month, Winning XI and Fan of the Month. Prizes include balls signed by CF Montréal players, Michelob Ultra coolers and a trip to an away game.

"We are proud to be able to continue our partnership with Labatt until 2030," said CF Montréal Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Éric Nadeau. "Thanks to the renewal of this agreement, our fans will soon be able to enjoy Club Supérieur Michelob Ultra. The first of its kind at Stade Saputo, Club Supérieur Michelob Ultra is a new premium space that diversifies the Stade Saputo experience and addresses the needs of our fans."

Tickets for Club Supérieur Michelob Ultra are available now.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.