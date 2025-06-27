Nashville SC Brings Team-Record 12-Match Unbeaten Streak to Nation's Capital for Fixture with D.C. United

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club will look to continue its club-record 12-match unbeaten streak when it visits D.C. United at Audi Field for its second road fixture in four days on Saturday, June 28 at 6:30 p.m. CT. It will be the second of seven matches in 24 days for the Boys in Gold and will mark the return of Nashville SC defender and first-time Major League Soccer All-Star Andy Najar to the nation's capital where he began his professional career as a homegrown player and MLS Rookie of the Year in 2010.

Nashville SC, which has matched its best start (10W-4L-5D) through 19 regular season matches set in 2023, is just five points behind Eastern Conference leading Philadelphia Union in the standings and features the league's Golden Boot leader (15) and second leading goal contributor (18) in forward Sam Surridge.

The Boys in Gold will be without a trio of regular contributors in midfielder Eddi Tagseth (suspended for yellow card accumulation), midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg, and defender Walker Zimmerman who are representing Canada and the United States in the Concacaf Gold Cup Quarterfinals.

D.C. United, which hasn't played since June 14 when it fell 2-0 at Real Salt Lake, has won just once in its last eight MLS fixtures (1W-4L-3D) and is 2W-4L-4D at home in the regular season. The Red and Black have struggled without 2024 Golden Boot winner Christian Benteke who leads the team this season in goals (six), goal contributions (seven), shots (51), and shots on target (27) despite not playing since suffering an ankle injury on May 14.

Here are five things to know for Saturday's match, available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone.

The Boys in Gold, who are unbeaten in 12-straight across all competitions and their last 10 MLS fixtures, can set a club-record for consecutive regular season matches without a loss (11) with a positive result Saturday night at Audi Field.

Nashville SC, which is tied with the Philadelphia Union for the fourth most goals in MLS this season with 35 (the San Jose Earthquakes lead with 39), will face a D.C. United team that has conceded the second most goals at 38 (the LA Galaxy have allowed a league-worst 41) and is second to the Galaxy (minus-23) for the worst goal differential at minus-21. On the other end of the pitch, the Red and Black have scored the third fewest goals with 17, just two more than Austin FC's league-worst 15.

Sam Surridge leads MLS' Golden Boot race with 15 tallies after scoring a hat trick in the 3-2 win at the New England Revolution Wednesday. With nine goals in his last five matches and the second most goal contributions in the league at 18, the forward has solidified himself as a Most Valuable Player candidate. The Boys in Gold are 6W-0L-2D in 2025 and 12W-2L-3D all-time when the Englishman finds the back of the net.

Fellow MVP candidate Hany Mukhtar (eight goals, eight assists), who is tied with FC Cincinnati's Evander and Inter Miami's Lionel Messi for the fourth most goal contributions in MLS this season with 16, has averaged nearly one point per match against D.C. United in his career with four goals and three assists in seven appearances.

Just 10 days after this weekend's match, the Boys in Gold and Red and Black will meet again when the sides play at 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday, July 9 at GEODIS Park in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals. D.C. will join Orlando City SC as one of two MLS clubs Nashville SC is guaranteed to face at least three times this season across all competitions.







