Timbers Team up with Local Partners for 14th Annual Stand Together Week July 7-12

June 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers will team up with local partners for the 14th annual Stand Together Week, which will take place between July 7-12. The comprehensive, week-long community initiative supports nonprofit projects and creates volunteer opportunities across the city.

Each year, the City of Portland officially proclaims the week as the Portland Timbers Stand Together Week. During the annual event, fans are invited to volunteer with Timber Joey, Timbers, Timbers2, Academy players and club staff at the various local projects.

With the help of partners adidas, Coca-Cola, Intel, KeyBank, NW Natural, Providence, Safeway, Tillamook, and Toyota, 39 volunteer projects benefiting organizations focused on youth, families, the environment, and wellness are offered across the Portland metro area.

Since 2012, Stand Together Week has mobilized 8,386 volunteers to provide the Portland metro area with 26,370 hours of service at more than 375 events benefiting youth, families, and the environment. Nonprofits served include Harper's Playground The Children's Book Bank, Friends of Trees, Meals on Wheels, Adelante Mujeres, and Project Lemonade, among many others.

Stand Together, the Timbers' community outreach platform, represents the relationship between the club, fans, corporate partners, and community members and signifies the strong commitment the club has to supporting and standing by the community both on and off the field. The mission of Stand Together is to harness the power of sport to uplift the lives of children and families in the region through purposeful programs, strategic partnerships, and philanthropic giving.

Additional information on Stand Together Week projects can be found here. A complete schedule of activities and events is listed below.

2025 Stand Together Week Schedule (subject to change):

DATE NONPROFIT PROJECT DESCRIPTION

Mon., July 7 Lan Su Chinese Garden Lan Su Garden cleaning - washing windows, dusting, removing cobwebs, etc.

Friends of Trees Volunteers will be removing invasive English Ivy and Himalayan blackberry, cleaning up trash and mulching native plants.

Blanchet House Volunteer jobs include: plating food in the kitchen, serving meals to guests, light cleaning and busing tables, preparing produce in the kitchen, organizing and handing out clothing, pouring and serving drinks, and rolling forks or spoons.

Ronald McDonald House Volunteers will make a meal for the RMHC residents.

Tues., July 8 Habitat for Humanity Volunteers help with receiving and sorting donated items, landscaping, organizing shelves, pricing donated items, rearranging/putting together furniture, metal recycling, and more.

Children's Book Bank Volunteers will spruce-up community donated books which will later be distributed to low-income preschool children in the Portland area.

Blanchet House Volunteer jobs include: plating food in the kitchen, serving meals to guests, light cleaning and busing tables, preparing produce in the kitchen, organizing and handing out clothing, pouring and serving drinks, and rolling forks or spoons.

Sunshine Division Volunteers will work in the warehouse to prepare boxes, sort food, or assist with recycling efforts.

Northeast Emergency Food Pantry Northeast Emergency Food Program (NEFP) holds indoor, self-serve shopping three days per week. Volunteers will help serve clients directly. Some positions involve light lifting (up to 20 pounds).

Ronald McDonald House Volunteers will make a meal for the RMHC residents.

Wed., July 9 Meals on Wheels Projects include meal delivery ride-alongs, friendly chats to seniors and writing cards.

Schoolhouse Supplies Volunteers will help with special projects in the Free Store for Teachers. Teams may be sorting and taking inventory of donations, stocking supplies and working in the warehouse.

Children's Book Bank Volunteers will spruce-up community donated books which will later be distributed to low-income preschool children in the Portland area.

Adelante Mujeres Volunteers will help with set up for Farmer's Market, assist during it and later help tear down the Farmer's Market.

Beaverton School District Clothing Closet Sort new and gently used clothes for students in need.

Thurs., July 10 Harper's Playground Volunteers will help with weeding, sweeping, garbage pick-up, sand area "fluffing", pruning and planting.

Habitat for Humanity Restore (Beaverton) Volunteers will help with receiving and sorting donated items, landscaping, organizing shelves, pricing donated items, rearranging/putting together furniture, metal recycling and more.

Northeast Emergency Food Pantry Northeast Emergency Food Program (NEFP) holds indoor, self-serve shopping three days per week. Volunteers will help serve clients directly. Some positions involve light lifting (up to 20 pounds).

Project Lemonade Volunteers will check in foster youth shoppers, work the retail floor helping youth find sizes, and assist with check out once a shopper is done shopping.

Trillium Family Services Volunteers will help restore the community garden.

Friday, July 11 Project Lemonade Volunteers will check in foster youth shoppers, work the retail floor helping youth find sizes, and assist with check out once a shopper is done shopping.

Blanchet House Volunteer jobs include: plating food in the kitchen, serving meals to guests, light cleaning and busing tables, preparing produce in the kitchen, organizing and handing out clothing, pouring and serving drinks, and rolling forks or spoons.

Kindness Farm Tasks include creating our food forest, removing "invasive" weeds, creating pathways and planting areas, building woodberms for planting, cardboarding and wood chipping, planting, seeding, and harvesting.

Sat., July 12 SOLVE Going on monthly for over a year and a half, please join up to clean up Hawthorne Boulevard! A ticket for a free ice cream cone often awaits all who help out!







