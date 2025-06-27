Nashville SC Schedule: June 30 - July 6, 2025

June 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Following this Saturday's match at D.C. United (4W-9L-6D) at 6:30 p.m. CT at Audi Field, Nashville Soccer Club (10W-4L-5D) and Major League Soccer Golden Boot leader Sam Surridge will return to GEODIS Park for the first time since May 31 to host the Eastern Conference and Supporter's Shield-leading Philadelphia Union (12W-3L-4D) at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 5 for Americana Night presented by Hormann.

Nashville SC will celebrate Fourth of July weekend by featuring a post-match fireworks show and offering a limited edition U.S.A.-themed commemorative pin for purchase at GEODIS Park.

After facing New England Revolution II at 2 p.m. CT this Sunday at Gillette Stadium, Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will visit New York Red Bulls II at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 6 at MSU Soccer Stadium.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union (Saturday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

Radio: 104.5 The Zone

Huntsville City FC at New York Red Bulls II (Sunday, July 6 at 6 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app







