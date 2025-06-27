Revolution Host Colorado Rapids

June 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (6-6-5; 23 pts.) host a Western Conference opponent for the second time this year as they get set to face the Colorado Rapids (7-8-4; 25 pts.) at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. New England's annual Pride Night match airs on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish, and locally on the radio via 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

Saturday's match marks Colorado's first visit to Foxborough since October 2021, when New England logged a 1-0 shutout win over the Rapids. New England will meet the fellow MLS original side for the 49th time in regular season action, having registered seven wins in the last 10 meetings. At Gillette Stadium, the Revolution have won five straight meetings with Colorado, their last home loss to the Rapids coming back in 2010.

The Rapids snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-0 victory over the LA Galaxy on Wednesday night in Colorado, highlighted by first-half goals from midfielder Djordje Mihailovic and forward Calvin Harris. Mihailovic leads Colorado's attack with a team-best eight goals, with three assists, across 19 starts. Head Coach Chris Armas' side owns a 2-4-2 road record this season as they look to snap a five-game winless skid on the road.

New England will look to close the homestand on a high note after dropping a 3-2 result to Nashville SC on Wednesday night. The back-and-forth battle saw the Revolution gain a lead on two separate occasions through goals from forward Tomás Chancalay and defender Brayan Ceballos, both resulting from set pieces. Midfielder Carles Gil set up the opening goal with a lofted free kick to Chancalay for his team-leading fifth assist of the season. New England's captain owns two assists in three previous games against the Rapids.

Chancalay registered the assist on Ceballos' tally, marking the 26-year-old's first goal-and-assist performance in MLS. The Argentinian has collected two goals and one assist in his last five appearances, all starts. Ceballos' headed finish opened his MLS account in his 14th start of the season. The 24-year-old Colombian center back has combined well with Tanner Beason, who has helped the backline record six shutouts in his 12 appearances this season. Beason's next start will be his 100th in MLS. Overall, the Revolution enter Matchday 21 with the league's fewest goals conceded (18).

To provide additional support to Gil, Chancalay, and the rest of the attack, Luca Langoni and Leo Campana are both poised for increased minutes after returning from injury in the midweek match. Langoni posted an 18-minute appearance off the bench after missing seven matches with a quad injury. Campana, who was sidelined for four games due to a hamstring strain, returned with a 25-minute shift.

PRIDE NIGHT

The Revolution will host their annual Pride Night on Saturday, celebrating the inclusive nature of Major League Soccer and reminding the community that all fans are welcome at Gillette Stadium. Revolution players will wear the adidas Pride tops during pre-match warmups, supporters will raise a special Pride-themed tifo, and the Pride Progress Flag will be represented on all corner flags. The goal nets will also be rainbow-themed in celebration of Pride.

Saturday night's Hero of the Match will be a member of the Gillette team that has made a commitment to improving inclusive culture in the workplace. Members of GABLE, Gillette's LGBTQ+ employee affinity group, will be unfurling the Progress Flag on-field before the start of the match.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS UNIFIED MATCH

The 11th season of Unified Soccer returns to Gillette Stadium on Saturday, as the Revolution Unified Team - consisting of 19 Special Olympics Massachusetts athletes and Unified Sports partners - will host the Colorado Rapids Unified Team immediately after the first team match. Fans attending the Revolution match are encouraged to stay after the final whistle and support these incredible athletes from the stands. Tickets are available now to join the entire Revolution team and the Unified squad at Bowl for a Goal presented by Arbella Insurance, where all proceeds benefit Special Olympics Massachusetts.

2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #18

New England Revolution vs. Colorado Rapids

Saturday, June 28, 2025

7:30 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass in English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA







Major League Soccer Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.