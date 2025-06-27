FC Cincinnati Close June on the Road with Tilt against Orlando City SC

June 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

After a strong performance in Montréal midweek, FC Cincinnati head in the opposite direction (geographically) to close out the month of June and look to secure their third road win in a row in a visit to Inter&Co Stadium and Orlando City SC.

In a tightly contested Eastern Conference, with only three points separating second and fifth, both sides will be looking to earn a significant result and reaffirm their positions in the table. With The Orange and Blue appearing to begin to find their groove in Canada, taking that performance and improving on it is a point of emphasis for them.

"That's the challenge," FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said from his prematch press conference Friday of how he is preparing his side for this weekend's tilt. "It's understanding in different areas of the field and different phases of play, how we have to approach the game to be successful...all these details you have to get right over the course of the game."

Orlando City SC brings an experienced and veteran squad to this match but is similarly impacted by rotation and international duty, as is FCC. Both teams played competitive matches on Wednesday and are missing key defenders who are with the USMNT in the Gold Cup, with Miles Robinson and Alex Freeman still away from their clubs. But with Orlando's depth, a strong point of their roster, FCC are preparing for a challenge regardless.

"When we watch their team and when you see them play against different types of teams and playing styles, home and away," Noonan continued from his press conference. "I just think they have a really good balance of how they can go and win games. Good with the ball. They're good in transition, they're physical. I think they compete in a really good way."

FC Cincinnati returns home after this weekend's match to host Chicago Fire FC on July 5th, closing a month-long road stint away from TQL Stadium. FCC currently lead MLS in points earned on the road with 19 and have been the best road team in the league since the start of 2023, winning 24 times over that stretch.

FC CINCINNATI at Orlando City SC - Saturday, June 28, 2025 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Inter & Co Stadium

Watch/Stream (English/Spanish): MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English Local Radio: iHeart Media: ESPN 1530

Spanish Local Radio: La Mega 101.5 FM

FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS and Android

Against Orlando

FC Cincinnati are 2-0-1 in three matches in Orlando under Head Coach Pat Noonan. The Orange and Blue have held Orlando without a goal on their home field in the past two seasons as well.

FC CINCINNATI NOTES

June Cooking - FC Cincinnati's 3-1 win at CF Montréal on Wednesday improved an already strong record. Cincinnati are 11-3-3 in all competitions in June since the start of the 2021 season.

With the Club World Cup taking over TQL Stadium this month, all three of FC Cincinnati's matches in June have been on the road. With a victory Saturday, FCC can secure it's second perfect month of the season.

Hey Now, You're an All-Star - FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander and defender Miles Robinson were among the 26 players honored Wednesday as Major League Soccer unveiled the complete roster for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game. The 2025 MLS All-Star Game will be played on Wednesday, July 23, and features the MLS All-Stars taking on a team of All-Stars from Liga MX at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. FC Cincinnati have had multiple All-Stars in each of the past four seasons.

Home Stretch, Literally - Following Saturday night, nine of FC Cincinnati's 14 remaining MLS Regular Season matches in 2025 will be played at TQL Stadium. Saturday marks the third of three-straight road matches for FC Cincinnati, and the conclusion of the club's second three-match road trip this season.

SCOUTING Orlando City SC (9-4-6, 33 Points, 5th in Eastern Conference)

Orlando City SC has been one of the more consistent teams this season, losing back-to-back games only once and losing a total of four times in 2025. Winners of five of their last seven and riding a similar two-game winning streak that FC Cincinnati entered this game with, the Orlando club is looking to leap up the table in this matchup of Eastern Conference favorites.

Known for their specific, grind-it-out style of play, Orlando City enter this match ranking 24th in MLS in possession and will look to slow down the game to beat teams on the counter when they can. With 24 goals conceded, Orlando have conceded the 11th fewest goals in MLS this season and the fifth fewest in the Eastern Conference.

"They are a very strong team. Consistency in their play. Oscar has done a really good job with their group. I think they Scout well. I think they have a very talented team and have some really good new additions to the group, good depth," FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said Friday prior to the match. "All around a really strong group."

Martin Ojeda has been the stand-out scoring option for OCSC, scoring 9 goals and adding 6 assists to dominate the midfield as one of their Designated Players. In his third year with Orlando, the Argentine has already surpassed each of his previous two seasons' totals with his 15 contributions.

Alongside Ojeda has been German-born Croatian international attacker Marco Pašalić, who, in his debut MLS season, has already logged 12 goal contributions (8 goals, 4 assists) while playing on the right for his new squad. Pašalić scored two of Orlando's four goals this Wednesday in a 4-2 win over St. Louis CITY SC in St. Louis.

On the defensive side of the ball, Orlando has had a stable core of defenders anchoring their group for some time now. Swedish defender Robin Jansson has been a central part of the center-back core since his arrival in 2019 and has logged over 180 matches for them in his seven seasons. In 2025, Jansson, a 6'2" defender, made 17 starts.

Alongside the Swede is Icelandic fullback Dagur Thorhallsson, who has been equally reliable for Orlando since arriving in 2023 by appearing in all but four matches in that stretch. The Lions will be without Alex Freeman, though, their recently named MLS All-Star defender and breakout young star, as the son of Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Antonio Freeman was selected to play with the USMNT for the first time at the Gold Cup.

In net for Orlando is veteran Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, who, in his sixth season with the club, has already earned eight clean sheets this season. Gallese, 35, has been a staple not only with his club but also with his national team. In 2023, he became the first goalkeeper for Peru to make 100 appearances for his country and has since increased that total to 118.

Head Coach Oscar Pareja leads Orlando City SC and has been the man in charge since being appointed after the 2019 MLS season. During his time in central Florida, the Colombian manager has led Orlando in over 200 matches and helped them win the 2022 US Open Cup.

Orlando typically aligns itself in a 4-4-2 formation, most recently deploying that as a starting lineup in their 4-2 win over St. Louis on Wednesday night, but have utilized other four-at-the-back shapes when needed this season.







