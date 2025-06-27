LAFC and Olivier Giroud Mutually Agree to Part Ways
June 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC and forward Olivier Giroud have reached a mutual decision to part ways, the club announced today. Giroud's final match as a member of LAFC will be on Sunday, June 29 when the Black & Gold takes on Vancouver at BMO Stadium at 6:30 p.m. PT.
"Olivier has been an exemplary professional during his time at LAFC," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "He brought humility and a winning mentality that helped elevate everyone around him. Olivier has been a tremendous ambassador for the club on and off the field. We are grateful for his contributions and wish him, his wife Jennifer, and his family all the very best in this next chapter."
Giroud helped the club reach the 2024 Leagues Cup final in which he scored his first goal for the Black & Gold. He also scored in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup final, helping LAFC win the first Open Cup trophy in club history. Overall, Giroud has scored three goals and registered four assists in 20 regular season matches.
"I want to thank all of the fans, my teammates and the staff at LAFC for making this an enjoyable stop in my career," Giroud said. "I am happy to have played a part in the success of LAFC. From winning a trophy last season to participating in the Club World Cup, this has been a great experience in L.A. for me and my family."
Giroud, 38, joined LAFC in May of 2024 from AC Milan of Italy's Serie A. One of the greatest goal-scorers of his generation, Giroud's illustrious 19-year professional career has included stints at the top levels of European football in Italy, England, and France. With Montpellier, Arsenal, Chelsea, and AC Milan, Giroud has won 11 major trophies and scored nearly 300 goals while making more than 700 club appearances.
A native of Chambéry, France, Giroud is the all-time leading scorer for the French National Team, with 57 goals for his country. Along with LAFC teammate Hugo Lloris, Giroud helped France win the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 UEFA Nations League trophy, while also reaching the Final of the 2016 UEFA European Championship and the 2022 World Cup.
