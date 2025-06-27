Minnesota United FC at New York Red Bulls Preview

June 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United hits the road for an inter-conference showdown against Eastern Conference side New York Red Bulls on Saturday evening at Red Bull Arena. With the season past its midpoint and playoff races heating up across the league, both clubs are eyeing valuable points as they build momentum into the summer stretch. The Loons aim to carry their midweek spark into a tough road environment, while the Red Bulls look to turn recent steady form into a home victory.

Minnesota travels to New Jersey following a convincing 3-1 victory over Houston Dynamo FC at Allianz Field. Winger Bongokuhle Hlongwane starred on the night with a brace, while Robin Lod added the third goal to seal the result. The win marked the Loons' ninth of the campaign and highlighted the team's dynamic front line and midfield control as key strengths in their recent run of form.

New York returned from a nearly two-week break to grab a 1-1 draw with Toronto on Wednesday at BMO Stadium. Mohammed Sofo netted his fifth MLS goal to put them ahead, but Toronto struck early in the second half before leveling through Theo Corbeanu's header the result maintained RBNY's string of competitive performances, though coach Sandro Schwarz lamented the lack of rhythm caused by the shutdown-also noting multiple injuries from the clash

Minnesota will look to extend their unbeaten road form while keeping pace near the top of the Western Conference. With scoring threats on both sides and playoff stakes in play across conferences, Saturday night's matchup in Harrison is set to deliver a high-energy showdown.

HEAD COACH ON PREPARING FOR NEW YORK RED BULLS...

"Ultimately, they a team that wants to test your backline by playing them behind fairly often. They're a team that prides itself on being high pressing, aggressive, and making life difficult if you want to ball, and we want to make sure that we match that for sure."

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE:

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Morris Duggan - Back (Out)

Carlos Harvey - International Duty (Out)

Tani Oulwaseyi - International Duty (Out)

Joseph Rosales - International Duty (Out)

Dayne St. Clair - International Duty (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED @ NEW YORK RED BULLS

Sports Illustrated Stadium | Harrison, New Jersey

06.28.2025 | MLS Regular Season| Match 20

6:30 p.m. CT (Apple TV+; MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2025 Record

MIN: 9-4-6 (33 pts. | 4-2-3 on the road)

RBNY: 8-7-4 (28 pts. | 7-1-1 at home)







