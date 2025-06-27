Minnesota United FC at New York Red Bulls Preview
June 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United hits the road for an inter-conference showdown against Eastern Conference side New York Red Bulls on Saturday evening at Red Bull Arena. With the season past its midpoint and playoff races heating up across the league, both clubs are eyeing valuable points as they build momentum into the summer stretch. The Loons aim to carry their midweek spark into a tough road environment, while the Red Bulls look to turn recent steady form into a home victory.
Minnesota travels to New Jersey following a convincing 3-1 victory over Houston Dynamo FC at Allianz Field. Winger Bongokuhle Hlongwane starred on the night with a brace, while Robin Lod added the third goal to seal the result. The win marked the Loons' ninth of the campaign and highlighted the team's dynamic front line and midfield control as key strengths in their recent run of form.
New York returned from a nearly two-week break to grab a 1-1 draw with Toronto on Wednesday at BMO Stadium. Mohammed Sofo netted his fifth MLS goal to put them ahead, but Toronto struck early in the second half before leveling through Theo Corbeanu's header the result maintained RBNY's string of competitive performances, though coach Sandro Schwarz lamented the lack of rhythm caused by the shutdown-also noting multiple injuries from the clash
Minnesota will look to extend their unbeaten road form while keeping pace near the top of the Western Conference. With scoring threats on both sides and playoff stakes in play across conferences, Saturday night's matchup in Harrison is set to deliver a high-energy showdown.
HEAD COACH ON PREPARING FOR NEW YORK RED BULLS...
"Ultimately, they a team that wants to test your backline by playing them behind fairly often. They're a team that prides itself on being high pressing, aggressive, and making life difficult if you want to ball, and we want to make sure that we match that for sure."
POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE:
MNUFC will host a remote postgame press conference with Head Coach Eric Ramsay and possibly a player approximately 15 minutes following the final whistle. Media interested in joining the remote postgame press conference, via Zoom, can join HERE. Webinar ID 869 3282 9494| Passcode is MNUFCPress.
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
Morris Duggan - Back (Out)
Carlos Harvey - International Duty (Out)
Tani Oulwaseyi - International Duty (Out)
Joseph Rosales - International Duty (Out)
Dayne St. Clair - International Duty (Out)
QUESTIONABLE:
None
MINNESOTA UNITED @ NEW YORK RED BULLS
Sports Illustrated Stadium | Harrison, New Jersey
06.28.2025 | MLS Regular Season| Match 20
6:30 p.m. CT (Apple TV+; MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)
2025 Record
MIN: 9-4-6 (33 pts. | 4-2-3 on the road)
RBNY: 8-7-4 (28 pts. | 7-1-1 at home)
Major League Soccer Stories from June 27, 2025
- FC Cincinnati Close June on the Road with Tilt against Orlando City SC - FC Cincinnati
- Minnesota United FC at New York Red Bulls Preview - Minnesota United FC
- SKC Hosts Real Salt Lake on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Iloski's Family Supports Esconido Native at Wednesday's SDFC's Watch Party - San Diego FC
- Inter Miami CF Academy Players Comment on Remarkable MLS NEXT Cup Experience - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Travel to Face San Jose Earthquakes for the 104th Edition of the California Clásico at Stanford Stadium on Saturday June 28 - LA Galaxy
- Inter Miami CF Meets PSG in Club World Cup Round of 16 - Inter Miami CF
- Rapids Travel Cross-Country for Interconference Matchup with New England Revolution - Colorado Rapids
- CF Montréal Renews Partnership with Labatt Until 2030 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Host Colorado Rapids - New England Revolution
- Timbers Winger Ariel Lassiter Undergoes Successful Hand Surgery - Portland Timbers
- Nashville SC Brings Team-Record 12-Match Unbeaten Streak to Nation's Capital for Fixture with D.C. United - Nashville SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Close Two-Match Week Hosting St. Louis CITY SC - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC and Olivier Giroud Mutually Agree to Part Ways - Los Angeles FC
- CF Montréal to Host New York City FC at Stade Saputo this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Colorado Rapids, Commerce City Host 29th Annual 4thFEST at DICK's Sporting Goods Park - Colorado Rapids
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Orlando City SC - FC Cincinnati
- Timbers Team up with Local Partners for 14th Annual Stand Together Week July 7-12 - Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake Travels Saturday to Face Sporting Kansas City - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville SC Schedule: June 30 - July 6, 2025 - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- Minnesota United FC at New York Red Bulls Preview
- Minnesota United Defeats Houston Dynamo FC 3-1
- Minnesota United Defender Michael Boxall and Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair Voted into 2025 MLS All-Star Roster
- Minnesota United FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC Preview
- Minnesota United Falls, 4-2, at Home to San Diego FC