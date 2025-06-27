Inter Miami CF Meets PSG in Club World Cup Round of 16
June 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF is set to carry on wiith its historic FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ campaign, with the team set to take on European Champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 this Sunday, June 29. Kick off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. is set for 12 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Fans from all around the globe can watch every Club World Cup game free on DAZN.com.
Historic Third Group Stage Match
Inter Miami had a memorable night on Monday, June 23 in what was a historic evening for the Club. Inter Miami advanced to the Round of 16 of the tournament after playing out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Palmeiras in the team's third and final group stage match to finish second in Group A. Attackers Tadeo Allende and Luis Suárez got onto the scoresheet on the night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Inter Miami CF at FIFA Club World Cup 2025™
Sunday's match will be the team's first in the knockout rounds of the tournament.
Inter Miami secured its place in the Round of 16 after finishing second in Group A unbeaten with two wins and a draw for a total five points. Inter Miami first drew 0-0 against Al Ahly, before its historic win against Porto that saw Inter Miami become the first club in CONCACAF history to defeat a European opponent in an official competition, and subsequent draw against Palmeiras.
What's Next?
The winner between Inter Miami and PSG on Sunday will advance to the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup.
If Inter Miami qualifies to the quarterfinals, it would face the winner of the Round of 16 matchup between CR Flamengo and FC Bayern Munich.
Familiar Faces
Sunday's match will present a match for Club captain Lionel Messi against his former team. Messi has faced PSG 10 times in the past, all during his time as an FC Barcelona player, recording six goals and an assist in those encounters.
Additioinally, Inter Miami standouts Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez all played under current PSG head coach Luis Enrque (2014-2017) during his time at the helm at Barcelona. Notably, togetther they won the 2014-15 UEFA Champions League title.
Scouting Paris Saint-Germain
PSG enter the match after finishing first in Group B with six points and a record of two wins and a draw. The French giants first defeated Atlético Madrid 4-0, followed by a 1-0 defeat against Botafogo and a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders.
PSG were one of 12 European representatives at the Club World Cup throughout the group stage and earned their spot in the competition as the second-best ranked eligible team in the UEFA four-year ranking.
Prior to the Club World Cup PSG capped off a 2024-25 season by claiming the UEFA Champions League title to be crowned European champions. Their squad features several key renowned players such as captain Marquinhos, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, midfielder Vitinha, young attacking star Désiré Doué and winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
