Inter Miami CF and Royal Caribbean Team up with University of Miami's Rescue a Reef Program in Celebration of World Oceans Day

June 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







In celebration of World Oceans Day earlier this month, Inter Miami CF teamed up with Main Partner Royal Caribbean once again to sponsor six months' worth of coral restoration expeditions with University of Miami's Rescue a Reef program.

The citizen science program run by the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Science, has a central mission - to raise public awareness and action on coral conservation. Through its citizen science field expeditions, Rescue a Reef provides meaningful, hands-on opportunities for local South Florida community members to garden, restore and support threatened coral species in the area.

The collaborative efforts of this initiative will result in over a thousand coral colonies being planted by locals onto the reefs just miles from Miami's shoreline.

Homegrown Inter Miami First Team players Benjamin Cremaschi (Key Biscayne) and Noah Allen (Pembroke Pines) joined Royal Caribbean Group and research divers from Rescue a Reef on a coral restoration expedition last week to give back to the community's local marine life.

Joining Allen and Cremaschi on the expedition was Nick Rose, Vice President of ESG, Royal Caribbean Group. Together, the three took a dive into "Royal Caribbean Group Reef," a coral restoration site for research and rehabilitation, where they laid the groundwork that will build up lively neighborhoods of coral colonies, providing shelter, food and nursery areas for various local marine species. The gardened coral grown in the UM Research Lab is additionally used for world-leading research in coastal protection, reef recovery and climate resiliency.

Inter Miami CF is proud to have taken part in this special World Oceans Day initiative with Main Partner, Royal Caribbean. The Club looks forward to continuing its support of UM's Rescue a Reef program and South Florida's endangered ocean life through future initiatives to come.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.