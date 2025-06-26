Mihailovic, Harris Goals Catapult Rapids to Shutout Victory over LA Galaxy
June 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
The Big Picture
Calvin Harris scored in his first start of the season in Wednesday's match. The winger now has two goals scored in 13 appearances on the season so far.
Djordje Mihailovic's game opener marked his eighth goal of the season, bringing his 2025 goal contribution total to 11. The match marked his 150th MLS regular-season start.
Defender Sam Vines recorded his first assist of the season, setting up Mihailovic's opening goal.
Midfielder Ted Ku-DiPietro tallied his second assist of the season, setting up Harris' goal.
Goalkeeper Nico Hansen made his seventh start between the sticks to face off against the Galaxy. The young shot-stopper has now led the Rapids to three shutouts and made 31 saves in his past six appearances.
Final Score
COL - 2 (Mihailovic 24', Harris 28')
LA - 0
Starting XI
Nico Hansen, Sam Vines, Reggie Cannon, Andreas Maxsø, Chidozie Awaziem, Oliver Larraz, Rafael Navarro, Djordje Mihailovic (C), Josh Atencio (Connor Ronan 80'), Calvin Harris (Kévin Cabral 75'), Ted Ku-DiPietro (Darren Yapi 75')
Substitutes
Adam Beaudry, Keegan Rosenberry, Ian Murphy, Sam Bassett, Kimani Stewart-Baynes, Jackson Travis
