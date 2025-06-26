Earthquakes' Cristian Espinoza, Cristian "Chicho" Arango Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday

June 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes forwards Cristian Espinoza and Cristian "Chicho" Arango have been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 20.

Both players combined for five goal contributions as the Earthquakes came back in the second half to beat FC Dallas on Wednesday night 4-2 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. San Jose's 39 total team goals continue to lead MLS.

Espinoza dished out three assists, while Arango scored a goal and added an assist of his own. At least one of the pair had a hand in three of the Quakes' four goals, with both simultaneously involved in two of them.

Down 1-0 after intermission, the Earthquakes equalized early in the second half when Chicho Arango rose above the back line to head home Cristian Espinoza's corner kick past FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes in the 50th minute. Seven minutes later, the Black and Blue captain Espinoza collected his second assist of the match and Arango picked up his first helper, as the two teamed up to feed Josef Martínez for a slick backheel and a 2-1 San Jose lead.

Later in the match, with the Earthquakes protecting a 3-2 lead in stoppage time, FC Dallas labored to knot the match at the death. But the Quakes put the contest to rest in the 99th minute when Espinoza amassed his third assist of the night; he combined for the helper with DeJuan Jones, whose low cross found Mark-Anthony Kaye for the goal and a 4-2 final score as San Jose escaped Texas with all three points.

With their seventh victory of the MLS season, the Quakes-now fifth in the Western Conference and in playoff position under first-year Head Coach and Sporting Director Bruce Arena-have now surpassed last year's win total.

The MLS Team of the Matchday selection is the fourth for Espinoza this season and his 24th overall. For Arango, the distinction is the third since he joined San Jose in the offseason and the eighth of his career.

The Black and Blue will now travel home for the California Clasico at Stanford on Saturday, June 28. Kickoff from Stanford Stadium will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio KSFO 810 AM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).

MLS TEAM OF THE MATCHDAY (MATCHDAY 20)

Forwards: Ramiro Enrique (ORL), Sam Surridge (NSH), Milan Iloski (SD)

Midfielders: Bongi Hlongwane (MIN), Evander (CIN), Eduard Atuesta (ORL), Anders Dreyer (SD)

Defenders: Lukas Engel (CIN), Michael Boxall (MIN), Andrés Herrera (CLB)

Goalkeepers: John Pulskamp (SKC)

Coach: Mikey Varas (SD)

Bench: Sean Johnson (TOR), Anthony Markanich (MIN), Manu García (SKC), Djordje Mihailovic (COL), Cristian Espinoza (SJ), Marco Pašalić (ORL), Jacen Russell-Rowe (CLB), Bruno Damiani (PHI), Chicho Arango (SJ)







