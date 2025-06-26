D.C. United Named Best in Class Winner for Asana's 2025 Work Innovation Awards
June 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United was awarded Best in Class as part of Asana's Work Innovation Awards. D.C. United was honored for its innovative approach to driving transformative change within its workforce, as exemplified by the successful implementation of a centralized work management system that streamlined match day operations, automated cross-team workflows, and significantly improved organizational efficiency and alignment across departments. This honor highlights the club's commitment to operational excellence through the strategic use of Asana's centralized work management system.
"Asana has transformed how we operate and collaborate across all departments at D.C. United and Audi Field," said Drew Bentley, D.C. United Senior Vice President of Business Operations and Strategy. "We've seen a new level of internal alignment, transparency, and accountability, directly improving our levels of productivity and cross-functional collaboration across the club's business units. Asana hasn't just elevated our final work product - it's helped us better understand what we do, why we do it, and what we can achieve together when we're aligned."
Club staff replaced paper checklists and fragmented email threads with standardized, automated workflows as part of a larger effort to redefine collaboration in an analog industry. To elevate matchday execution and deliver on strategic goals, D.C. United implemented a unified, automated system in Asana. Every detail is now mapped out in advance using templated run-of-show projects and automated workflows that flag risks early and ensure every team is aligned.
"D.C. United has transformed how work gets done across every facet of club operations, resulting in faster decision-making, clearer ownership, and stronger alignment with organizational goals," said Anne Raimondi, Chief Operating Officer, Asana. "We are proud to be D.C. United's central platform for coordinating mission-critical work and congratulate them on today's award!"
The Work Innovation Awards recognize outstanding achievements in ten categories, highlighting transformative work and strategic use of Asana's work management platform. This year, the winners were selected from 100+ submissions from organizations across different verticals worldwide. D.C. United will be recognized for its achievements in November, at Asana's upcoming Work Innovation Summit in New York City.
