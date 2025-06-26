Dreyer, Iloski, and Varas Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 20
June 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
After a standout performance in Vancouver, Canada, San Diego FC's midfielder Anders Dreyer, forward Milan Iloski and head coach Mikey Varas have been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday 20. SDFC faced the Vancouver Whitecaps for the battle of the west and won 5-3 to move to first place in the standings.
Not only did San Diego Native, Iloski make his first start with SDFC, he had an outstanding performance by scoring four goals in 12 minutes. The forward recorded his first-ever hat trick for the Club, earning him the MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra.
Dreyer contributed three assists in the goals scored by Iloski. In the 35th minute, Iloski opened the scoring and put SDFC on top 1-0. Two minutes later, Dreyer set up the second goal for Iloski. The duo increased the lead to 3-1 in the 44th minute to close the first half, but they didn't stop there. The second half kicked off with another goal by Iloski, and the third assist by Dreyer in the 47th minute.
First of many (yes, technically he scored four but you get it)
Posted by San Diego FC on Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Iloski's performance moved him from five goals scored in 11 matches to nine in 12 matches. Dreyer has contributed eight goals and 12 assists in 19 matches. Head coach Varas has led the Club to 11 wins in their inaugural season (11-5-3, 36) and after the victory against the Whitecaps to first place in the Western Conference standings.
Cheer on the trio and the squad back at Snapdragon Stadium on July 5 for Stars and Stripes Night presented by Liberty Military Housing. Kickoff the long weekend by purchasing your tickets to watch SDFC as they take on the Houston Dynamo.
